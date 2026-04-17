What Makes This Destination North Carolina Grocery Store So Unique
For some, a trip to the grocery store is simply a chore to knock out. Yet many others take joy in the experience; not only going grocery shopping often, but even commuting far for a special selection. One such destination retailer is Smith's Red and White, an independent grocer that's been operating in North Carolina for decades. The business is located near Interstate-95 in the tiny town of Dortches, part of the Rocky Mount greater area. Customers report driving an hour from Raleigh, North Carolina, an hour and 40 minutes from Richmond, Virgina, and some even further afield.
What's the draw for such a commute? Primarily pork, a beloved meat in North Carolina. Smith's Red and White has built its fame around sausage, which it makes in-house. The business produces and sells up to 35,000 pounds of the tubed meat a week during the frenetic holiday season. Alongside, the buzzy meat department also distributes country hams and a broad selection of raw beef and pork cuts. There are ready-to-eat delicacies, such as ribs, chitlins, and barbecue, complemented by a varied selection of sides, including coleslaw, collard greens, chicken salad, and pimento cheese. To round out shopping, pies are available. Much of the mouthwatering fare can also be enjoyed at the casual restaurant next door. However, many drive specifically to buy the Carolinian-style takeaway in bulk for sharing with friends and family back home.
Smith's Red and White sells an array of North Carolina-style prepared foods
Started in 1954, Smith's Red and White preserves a style of independent grocery once common in the 20th century. Unlike modern pricey grocery store chains that sell exclusively gourmet prepared foods, Smith's Red and White emerged as a humble stop at a country crossroads. At first, the business functioned as a gas station and pork-heavy butcher shop. As business grew, the store expanded in size, rolling out an increasing array of scratch-made delicacies
To this day, Smith's Red and White remains family-owned, cherished for its friendly service and regional food selection. "WOW! Going in here is like stepping off a time machine," notes a Yelp reviewer — outlining a haul of local specialties such as cheese biscuits, liver pudding, and even house-made barbecue sauce. The grocery operates in a nook of the U.S. with strong culinary heritage, hence a continued interest in local foods sold in a retail setting. Not too far from Raleigh-Durham, the most underrated food city according to Andrew Zimmern, it's in an area full of gems for foodies.