What Makes This Destination North Carolina Grocery Store So Unique

For some, a trip to the grocery store is simply a chore to knock out. Yet many others take joy in the experience; not only going grocery shopping often, but even commuting far for a special selection. One such destination retailer is Smith's Red and White, an independent grocer that's been operating in North Carolina for decades. The business is located near Interstate-95 in the tiny town of Dortches, part of the Rocky Mount greater area. Customers report driving an hour from Raleigh, North Carolina, an hour and 40 minutes from Richmond, Virgina, and some even further afield.

What's the draw for such a commute? Primarily pork, a beloved meat in North Carolina. Smith's Red and White has built its fame around sausage, which it makes in-house. The business produces and sells up to 35,000 pounds of the tubed meat a week during the frenetic holiday season. Alongside, the buzzy meat department also distributes country hams and a broad selection of raw beef and pork cuts. There are ready-to-eat delicacies, such as ribs, chitlins, and barbecue, complemented by a varied selection of sides, including coleslaw, collard greens, chicken salad, and pimento cheese. To round out shopping, pies are available. Much of the mouthwatering fare can also be enjoyed at the casual restaurant next door. However, many drive specifically to buy the Carolinian-style takeaway in bulk for sharing with friends and family back home.