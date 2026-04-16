Why John F Kennedy Ate Plain Foods

Out of all the 45 presidents, some stand out for their unique culinary preferences. Take Richard Nixon, who was known for enjoying an unconventional pairing of cottage cheese and ketchup. Or Bill Cinton, who once had gelatin paired with canned cherries served at the White House. But there's also some who sit on the other end of the spectrum, like John F Kennedy, who was known to stick to a plain diet.

JFK's preference for plain food wasn't due to an unadventurous palate, but was instead the result of a string of health issues that had affected him for most of his life. Alongside a severe case of chronic back pain, he was also diagnosed with Addison's disease. This chronic disorder is characterized by the adrenal gland not producing enough cortisol, causing severe fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach issues. It remains incurable, and is instead treated with medicine and lifestyle changes, including a high-sodium, low-potassium diet to alleviate the symptoms. On top of that, it's also known that JFK had long-term struggles with unexplained gastrointestinal issues, with speculation ranging from irritable bowel syndrome or celiac disease being the cause. Regardless of the diagnosis, gut issues necessitate a stripped down diet, as rich, fibrous, or processed foods can trigger discomfort and exaggerate symptoms.

JFK wasn't known to be a massive foodie, which likely made his restrictive diet a little more manageable. Interestingly, his final recorded meal was a reflection of his daily, no-frills tastes: featuring his usual breakfast spread of coffee and orange juice served up with bacon, soft-boiled eggs, and toast with butter and marmalade.