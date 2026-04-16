Why John F Kennedy Ate Plain Foods
Out of all the 45 presidents, some stand out for their unique culinary preferences. Take Richard Nixon, who was known for enjoying an unconventional pairing of cottage cheese and ketchup. Or Bill Cinton, who once had gelatin paired with canned cherries served at the White House. But there's also some who sit on the other end of the spectrum, like John F Kennedy, who was known to stick to a plain diet.
JFK's preference for plain food wasn't due to an unadventurous palate, but was instead the result of a string of health issues that had affected him for most of his life. Alongside a severe case of chronic back pain, he was also diagnosed with Addison's disease. This chronic disorder is characterized by the adrenal gland not producing enough cortisol, causing severe fatigue, loss of appetite, and stomach issues. It remains incurable, and is instead treated with medicine and lifestyle changes, including a high-sodium, low-potassium diet to alleviate the symptoms. On top of that, it's also known that JFK had long-term struggles with unexplained gastrointestinal issues, with speculation ranging from irritable bowel syndrome or celiac disease being the cause. Regardless of the diagnosis, gut issues necessitate a stripped down diet, as rich, fibrous, or processed foods can trigger discomfort and exaggerate symptoms.
JFK wasn't known to be a massive foodie, which likely made his restrictive diet a little more manageable. Interestingly, his final recorded meal was a reflection of his daily, no-frills tastes: featuring his usual breakfast spread of coffee and orange juice served up with bacon, soft-boiled eggs, and toast with butter and marmalade.
JFK had a few favorite foods and restaurants
Like many past US presidents, John F Kennedy was known to enjoy a steak from time to time. However, rather than pairing it with a creamy béarnaise or a savory peppercorn sauce, he preferred it plain, accompanied by a modest side of peas, carrots, and mashed potatoes. He was also known to be a big fan of soups. Considering his condition, this preference makes sense, as with everything already broken down there's less for the body to digest.
During his life, JFK's health struggles remained largely unpublicized to protect his image, so it's likely little was known about his unique dietary preferences. But one thing the world did know, however, is that he was a Bostonian through and through. In true East Coast style, he cited New England Fish Chowder as one of his favorite meals. Featuring a thick, creamy white soup with fish, potatoes, and onions, it may not have been the easiest for him to digest, but it would be hard for any New England local to give it up.
JFK was also known to be a big fan of the Boston food scene. He would regularly frequent the historic Union Oyster House — the oldest continuously operating restaurant in the United States — which is known for serving standard New England fare. The restaurant has even dedicated Table 18 to JFK, where he was known to sit and enjoy his meal in private. But this isn't the only spot that's got a table memorialized to JFK, either. Over at Martin's Tavern in Washington D.C., Booth 3 is now known as the "proposal booth" because it's allegedly the spot where he popped the question to Jacqueline Bouvier in 1953.