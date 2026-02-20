10 Steak Orders Of US Presidents

President of the United States is arguably the most prominent and public job on the planet, so it's no wonder we know plenty of personal details about former chief executives — including their steak orders. And much like their partisan positions on the economy, foreign relations, and domestic policy, the cuts of beef and how they're prepared can sometimes prove divisive. This is especially true of those on either side of the aisle who take their steak medium-well or well-done — not to mention with ketchup.

Records of presidential steak orders reach back through the years. Nuggets about Ulysses S. Grant enjoying fried apples with his steak, President Grover Cleveland considering it his second-favorite breakfast, and President William Howard Taft starting each day with a steak fill the pages of history books. Likewise, more recent accounts delve into the preferences of leaders of the free world from President Dwight D. Eisenhower through President Donald Trump. Among them, you'll find that some leaders remained sneaky with their steak consumption, ordering in while stuck in the hospital or only chowing down while the First Lady was out of town. Let's take a closer look at how these leaders of the free world like their beef cooked.