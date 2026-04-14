Blueberry Plants Thrive With This Natural Fertilizer That's Already In Your Kitchen

Blueberries are the perfect topping for your morning granola bowl and make for refreshing blueberry lemonade. If you'd rather skip a trip to the grocery store, you'll be glad to know they're also super easy to grow at home. Even better, there's a simple, often-discarded ingredient that can help you achieve a more beautiful and abundant harvest. Although they can't be reused, leftover coffee grounds can still be put to good use in your garden.

Blueberry plants and coffee grounds might seem like a random pairing, but there are two reasons why they're the perfect match. For starters, coffee grounds are loaded with nutrients, including nitrogen, potassium, and phosphorus — the three primary nutrients essential for plant growth. Another reason why coffee grounds benefit blueberry plants is that they make the soil more acidic. Blueberry plants need acidic soil as their roots are unable to absorb essential nutrients in neutral or alkaline conditions. This will encourage healthy growth and high fruit yields.

The best way to add coffee grounds to your blueberry plants is by sprinkling them as a top coating. Once you've finished your morning cup of java, set aside the grounds in a small container. We recommend drying them beforehand to prevent root rot from occurring. Fortunately, all you need to do is dry them in the oven or leave them to air-dry outside — add a thin layer to a pan or plate to dry them fast. Or, you could also even use dry, unused coffee grounds. Once dry, sprinkle them around the base of the plant and top it up once a week.