The Famous West Hollywood Chinese Restaurant With A Secret Mobster Safe In The Floor

During Hollywood's classic era, movie stars flocked to Los Angeles restaurants and clubs. A few of those iconic mid-20th-century places are still around, including a Chinese restaurant with a safe in its floor that once belonged to infamous mobster Bugsy Siegel. Today, patrons can peek into the once-secret cache at West Hollywood's Formosa Cafe.

The restaurant opened in 1939 opposite a movie studio, making it convenient for actors working there to come in. It eventually became a favorite gathering spot for movie stars, including some of the biggest names of the day, like Humphrey Bogart, Ava Gardner, John Wayne, Elvis Presley, and Frank Sinatra (who also loved Golden Steer steakhouse). At the same time, its patrons also included gangsters, among them Siegel, who ran some of his illegal operations there and hid the safe under his favorite booth.

The Formosa's owners were affiliated with Siegel, who had bookies set up in a back area taking bets, with gamblers depositing money directly into the safe, historian Max Shapovalov told SFGate. (It had a slot where people could surreptitiously drop the money they owed him.) After he was killed in 1947, it was sealed shut and wasn't rediscovered until decades later. Live TV captured the scene when the safe was drilled open in 2000, but nothing of value was found inside. Today, there's a clear protective plate over it, and it's lit up with a wad of cash inside and a sign that reads: "American Mobster Bugsy Siegel's Personal Safe Installed 1940."