Why Your Cast-Iron Pots Deserve This Paper Towel Trick

Cast-iron pots and pans serve as incredibly trusty cookware — perform proper upkeep and they'll last generations. Yet as with any heirlooms, longevity only results from delicate care. You'll need to verse yourself in the best oil to use to season your cast-iron skillet, as well as which foods to avoid cooking in such vessels. Furthermore, if your cast-iron pot comes with a lid, take note of this simple paper towel trick to prolong durability.

Here's the thing: Storing a lid atop a pot or pan increases the risk of rust. Enclosing the interior space of cookware traps water, even if you've simmered it all away after cooking. The trapped humid air triggers oxidation of water droplets not visible to the eye. Your cast-iron pots and lids deserve better.

Start by cleaning, drying, and lightly seasoning both the pot and lid after each use, followed by thoroughly drying with paper towels. Then, grab even more of the kitchen roll and layer it onto the cookware before storage. Ideally, ease the airflow by at least cracking the lid, or store the pot and lid separately. With both paper towel absorption and circulation on your side, the risk of rust is minimized.