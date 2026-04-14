How Much A Steakhouse Dinner Cost In The 1970s

As restaurant costs continue to trouble Americans, diners increasingly reminisce about tabs in the past. Escalating beef costs are especially concerning. The price change for McDonald's Big Mac over 25 years is remarkable, not to mention the uptick in cost of a barbecue outing. Want an especially stark glimpse into a prior era? Examine the price of a steakhouse dinner in the 1970s through the lens of two now-defunct restaurants.

First in line, The Barn Steakhouse, formerly located in Old Mystic, Connecticut. Operating during both lunch and dinner, the restaurant sold a $6.95 aged sirloin steak, $6.50 prime rib roast, and $5.95 surf and turf special — which consisted of both cubed steak and shrimp. To accompany, a salad is complimentary, while a cup of clam chowder is only $0.65. Along with a $1.95 carafe of wine and $2 (or less) seafood apps, a dinner for two would have landed right around the $20 mark, tip included.

Further West was Chicago's Flame Prime Steaks, which served a larger variety of cuts. Swing by, and you could grab a $7.50 ribeye, $9.95 extra large prime sirloin steak, or $12.95 large lobster tail — the most expensive item on the menu. An accompanying large salad bowl as well as potatoes (hash brown or baked) came free, while the appetizers — primarily seafood options — all landed under the $3 mark. The vino alongside? A generous selection under the $8 mark. Add it all up, and a dinner for two here climbs into the higher $20s, but it's seemingly much more affordable than today.