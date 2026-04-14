Ceviche Vs Escabeche: How The Dishes Are Different

Cultures across the world marinate fish in acid to get something flavorful, flaky, and fairly easy to make. But even cross-pollinating cultures like Spain and Latin America have their different recipes, with classic South American ceviche served raw and Spanish esabeche cooked before it's seasoned.

Both recipes rely on sharp, powerful ingredients to transform mild fish into pure firecrackers of flavor. Acid, whether it's vinegar or citrus juice, creates a sort of "fast pickling" that suffuses the flesh with potent taste. However, neither recipe would be complete without extra ingredients like raw onion, cilantro, and garlic, though herbs like thyme and bay leaves aren't uncommon additions. Both recipes are always eaten cold, as leaving raw seafood to marinate at room temperature is a recipe for food poisoning.

Neither type of food has a single, "authentic" recipe either. Peruvians often serve ceviche alongside carbs like sweet potatoes and corn to create a more filling meal, while in Ecuador, cooks prepare it with shrimp and serve plantain chips, creating more of a "chips and dip" snacking food. Escabeche varieties are just as numerous and often reflect historical access to different ingredients. For example, you'll sometimes see coastal Italian towns serving theirs with pomegranate juice, a callback to their connection with the Middle East, whereas France loves to use fruity vinegars and wines instead.