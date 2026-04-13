McDonald's Workers Can't Stand This Customer Ordering Request

There is a lot that can be frustrating about working in the fast food industry, from customers with poor drive-thru etiquette on rainy days to people ordering secret menu hacks when it's super busy. And as employees for one of the largest fast food chains in the entire world, McDonald's workers already have a lot on their plates. Their day-to-day is all about maximizing efficiency, but occasionally, down the chain, they receive requests that slow things down in the most annoying way. One request they typically can't stand: asking for freshly melted cheese on a sandwich.

Microwaving a just-made burger requires an extra step — usually tossing the sandwich in the microwave to give it a quick zap. This slows down the line when a little patience on the customer's part would likely achieve the same result. The residual heat from the meat patty will melt the cheese anyway, so unless you're unwrapping your burger or chicken sandwich the minute it comes through the drive-thru window, there is no need to ask for the cheese "freshly melted."

There is also the fact that, when McDonald's employees go to freshly melt customers' cheese, the entire sandwich must go into the microwave, including any lettuce, pickles, mayo, etc., on it — ingredients that are better cold. So, while you're solving the issue of non-melted cheese, you might be compromising the taste and quality of these other elements.