5 Local Breweries I Visit For Craft Beer Favorites In Dallas

Apart from a widespread love for margaritas, there's not a singular Dallas drinking experiece. Depending on my mood, I'll hit up a no-frills dive bar for a casual Lone Star or a spiffy cocktail bar on a festive occasion. Yet more often than not, you'll find me at a local brewery or craft beer bar. Nothing beats catching up with friends over a cold, casual pint.

Much like the rest of the U.S., craft beer proliferated here in the 21st century. Breweries weren't even allowed to operate in Dallas city limits until 2012. Since then, rapid growth has followed, making the selection varied; nowadays, I feel like my options are plentiful. While there are certainly abundant IPAs for the hop-head kind of night, Dallas brewing is following the American trend into sessionable and experimental beers. I treasure my city's selection of low & no alcohol brews, love looking out for Old World styles (more farmhouse ales, please!), and am always down for our established hometown favorites.

Yet most importantly, Dallas breweries serve an important role in my community. In a city home to many restaurant groups and chains,these drinking spaces serve as a way for me to engage with independent business. I frequently check brewery event calendars, stop by venues to sample exciting food pop-ups, and simply chat with fellow regulars. The beauty of a brewery is the capacity to sip, socialize and linger — qualities that characterize my favorite spots.