5 Local Breweries I Visit For Craft Beer Favorites In Dallas
Apart from a widespread love for margaritas, there's not a singular Dallas drinking experiece. Depending on my mood, I'll hit up a no-frills dive bar for a casual Lone Star or a spiffy cocktail bar on a festive occasion. Yet more often than not, you'll find me at a local brewery or craft beer bar. Nothing beats catching up with friends over a cold, casual pint.
Much like the rest of the U.S., craft beer proliferated here in the 21st century. Breweries weren't even allowed to operate in Dallas city limits until 2012. Since then, rapid growth has followed, making the selection varied; nowadays, I feel like my options are plentiful. While there are certainly abundant IPAs for the hop-head kind of night, Dallas brewing is following the American trend into sessionable and experimental beers. I treasure my city's selection of low & no alcohol brews, love looking out for Old World styles (more farmhouse ales, please!), and am always down for our established hometown favorites.
Yet most importantly, Dallas breweries serve an important role in my community. In a city home to many restaurant groups and chains,these drinking spaces serve as a way for me to engage with independent business. I frequently check brewery event calendars, stop by venues to sample exciting food pop-ups, and simply chat with fellow regulars. The beauty of a brewery is the capacity to sip, socialize and linger — qualities that characterize my favorite spots.
Casual Peticolas Brewing Company crafts the Dallas classics
Long before I ventured to breweries, I knew too well of the famed Peticolas Velvet Hammer beer. Now a citywide classic (and the namesake of a 5K), the high-alcohol, bitter, and hoppy strong ale makes quite an impression wherever and whenever it strikes. So the first time I swung by Peticolas, I wrongfully assumed a dark'n boozy environment to match, serving one stiff pour after another. Oh how was I wrong — Peticolas Brewing Company is instead a charming, cozy, and casual wooden-clad space.
Nestled in the industrial Design District, the Peticolas taproom offers an easy-going family-friendly space, with abundant games like foosball, ping pong, jenga and the like. Communal tables make the environment buzzy and I've found bartenders super friendly, ready to talk about both the excellent brews or simply chit-chat. The place makes me feel like I'm stopping by the garage of a cool friend — spiffed out yet casual and always a good hang.
The beers uphold the grassroots sentiment. Peticolas started in 2011, by husband and wife team Michael and Melissa Peticolas. The brewery was among the first to open in Dallas, and helped drive critical brewery legislation in the city. Peticolas beers taste like established city favorites –perfectly balanced, yet with character. I'm always happy to sip on the malty-crisp notes of a Golden Opportunity Kolsch or the dark spices of Wintervention. Along with the Velvet Hammers, Peticolas crafts some of Dallas's most cherished brews.
Celestial Beerworks matches a cheerful atmosphere with inventive beers
Celestial Beerworks delighted me with a light-hearted tone right from the start. My first experience at the brewery happened to be on 2sDay (Tuesday), when a friendly bartender presented a die; "Roll a 2 and your brew is free," they said. From creative happy hours, to events, decor and the beer itself, Celestial universally applies a playful approach.
The design is equal parts colorful and welcoming, with cute cosmic-themed drawings inside and a photogenic mural on the exterior. I love catching up with friends at the outdoor tables and planning visits around the eclectic events calendar, which features everything from a funky DJ vinyl night to bonsai tree making, trivia, and even occasional live music. When it comes to food, there's an excellent taco truck out back, serving classic meats contained in tortas, burritos, tacos and more.
For all the carefree charms, the beer is seriously on point. I've had many of my favorite Dallas brews here. I especially love the lager and pilsner tap: The brewery's Jerzy Polish lager (dedicatedly crafted with imported Polish hops) is among my favorite beers of all time. The sours are also inventive, with brews like an Ube Berliner Weisse, or a Sourpuff Girls smoothie beer with blue raspberry and pineapple. Although I'm quick to hit an IPA limit, Celestial's juicy and fruity Hazies achieve a complexity that outshines many competitors. Celestial's collaborative nature and constantly changing taps make every visit intriguing, cementing the brewery among my Dallas favorites.
Manhattan Project serves big beers with a buzz
Oftentimes, breweries close at an early 9 or 10 p.m., steering me away from evening weekend plans. Conveniently, Manhattan Project Beer Company extends operation until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays, matched with a sleek and lounge-like atmosphere atypical for a taproom. No need to worry about the industrial brewery hum here — I always find Manhattan Project's energy lively. Conveniently, the buzz kicks off during the daytime, when the space serves a fleshed out specialty coffee menu, with well-executed cortados and Vietnamese coffees.
When it comes to beer, Manhattan Project's offerings go big. I'll often start with the very smooth Necessary Evil Pilsner, but it's in the stiff and flavor-packed IPAs and ales that the brewery really stands out. Since debut, the piney-citrusy Half-Life Hazy IPA has established itself as a citywide favorite,found at local grocery stores, bars and restaurants. I'm also partial to the more resin-forward Hoppenheimer West Coast IPA, as well as the Wise Monkeys — a boozy Belgian strong ale with a distinctly Texan character. Complete with generous pours in stylish glasses, the bar always beckons another round.
Thankfully, there's a dependable food menu to hold down, featuring with tried and true brewery options like nachos, fried chicken, burgers as well as arepas. Upheld by spacious seating arrangements indoors and out, Manhattan Project is my go-to for group socializing.
Jaquval offers a thoroughly European-inspired experience
Since it only opened in late 2023, Jaquval Brewing is the newest beer-drinking spot in my rotation. From my first visit, the gastropub won me over with a direction unique in Dallas: a strong European influence in the beers, food, and atmosphere. The eclectic decor is inspired by Budapest's famed ruin bars, with a warm, wood-clad feel that also reminds me of a British pub. Featuring lofted strings of Union Jack flags and sharpie-graffiti on the walls, Jaquval niftily balances tavern, dive, and hipster hang.
The beer lineup matches the environs, with classic European styles I seldom spot in American taprooms. Jaquval serves a flavorful Kneecap Irish stout, reminiscent of the Guinness Original, but with a stronger booze and malt character. There's also the Saison of the Witch (aptly containing an ABV of 6.66%), a grain-forward farmhouse brewed in Belgian French fashion. Plus, a brew called This Charming Ale –Jaquval's rendition of a classic English pub ale — is a staple order.
Opened by successful local restaurateurs, the food menu entices with an effortless gastropub flair. Both the fish and chips and as well as French dip hit the spot, and there's even a seasonally-available traditional English Sunday Roast. It's fun to share the excellent charcuterie board with friends, featuring locally-cured meats courtesy of the Trades deli next door. Located right in the heart of the always-buzzy Bishop Arts District, Jaquval quickly established itself in my top tier.
Oak Cliff Brewing pours fresh beers in a community vibe
Much like Peticolas and Manhattan Project, Oak Cliff Brewing delivers its own iconic Dallas city brew: The Hefeweizen. Grabbing a fresh pour of the terrifically balanced beer is enough motivation for me to swing by the taproom. However, the charming atmosphere is what really draws me to revisit. I love that Oak Cliff Brewery pours incredible beers with a fuss-free neighborhood vibe.
The space is filled with wooden tables, a projector screen, and a ping pong table — a simple yet effective arrangement for perpetual socializing. Details like the large "Made In Oak Cliff" mural and adorned wall of beer steins — which belong to regulars of the mug club – cement the community focus. Plus, I make sure to check Oak Cliff brewing's busy calendar, which features lively events like music bingo, ping pong tournaments, as well as local food pop-ups.
Whether inside or in the twinkle light covered biergarten, the space is perfect for enjoying the fresh-tasting beers with friends. I love the brewery's deft ability to craft popular styles with a local touch. Whether a Texas ruby red grapefruit gose called Ruby's Last Shot, or flagship Lee Hazy IPA, quality remains consistent. Oak Cliff even brews a German Festbier, a unique Oktoberfest beer served at the brewery's own Oaktoberfest celebration. Throw in the fact the location is conveniently right on a DART light rail station just south of Dallas's bohemian Bishop Arts neighborhood, it's a spot I go out of my way to frequent.