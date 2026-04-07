The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In April 2026

More consumers have been turning to Walmart for their groceries as they continue to search for low prices amid their worries about inflation. Just like discount grocery chains and warehouse membership clubs such as Aldi and Costco, Walmart has its own private label brands that help customers save money. Some of its items mimic popular brand name products, like Great Value dupes that reviews contend are better than the original. It also has its own Walmart Plus subscription service that can be better than a Costco membership.

Customers who grocery shop at Walmart have many new items to look out for in April. Some of them follow trends like dirty soda (which we can thank Mormonism for), hot honey, and protein-rich foods, or look to satisfy consumers' ongoing appreciation for spicy foods and coffee in all its forms. We selected some that grabbed our attention and could be potential new favorites for you!