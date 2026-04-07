The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In April 2026
More consumers have been turning to Walmart for their groceries as they continue to search for low prices amid their worries about inflation. Just like discount grocery chains and warehouse membership clubs such as Aldi and Costco, Walmart has its own private label brands that help customers save money. Some of its items mimic popular brand name products, like Great Value dupes that reviews contend are better than the original. It also has its own Walmart Plus subscription service that can be better than a Costco membership.
Customers who grocery shop at Walmart have many new items to look out for in April. Some of them follow trends like dirty soda (which we can thank Mormonism for), hot honey, and protein-rich foods, or look to satisfy consumers' ongoing appreciation for spicy foods and coffee in all its forms. We selected some that grabbed our attention and could be potential new favorites for you!
Start your day with a chipotle breakfast bowl from Jimmy Dean
Jimmy Dean's Chipotle Bowl livens up breakfast with smoky Southwestern flavor, while also packing 40 grams of protein. It blends chicken thigh meat seasoned with chipotle, scrambled eggs, and Monterey Jack cheese with a zesty chipotle sauce.
The Jimmy Dean Chipotle Bowl is $3.87 at Walmart.
Mountain Dew goes dirty with cream soda
Mountain Dew jumps on the dirty soda trend with a creamy makeover. This cream soda take on its traditional citrus flavor is available in both full and zero sugar versions.
Mountain Dew Dirty Dew Cream Soda is $6.00 at Walmart for a 12-pack of 12-ounce cans.
Top Ramen gets a new flavor twist
Top Ramen and Bachan have teamed up on this limited-time beef ramen bowl that replaces the usual teriyaki sauce with roasted garlic Japanese barbecue sauce. This savory mash-up also comes in two other flavors, made with Bachan's original and sweet & spicy barbecue sauces.
Walmart sells Top Ramen Beef Flavor Ramen Soup with Japanese Barbecue Sauce for $1.47.
Little Debbie brings banana pudding goodness to creme pies
The classic flavors of banana pudding come together in this Little Debbie treat based on one of the South's favorite desserts. Banana-flavored creme is sandwiched between two soft vanilla cookies in each sweet and creamy pie.
Walmart sells Little Debbie Banana Puddin' Creme Pies for $3.18.
Snack on the sweet heat of hot honey BBQ potato chips
Hot honey has been having a moment, and Smash Kitchen brings the popular condiment's blended taste to kettle-cooked potato chips. Each crunchy chip boasts hot honey's perfect mix of sweet, savory, smoky, and spicy flavors.
Find Smash Kitchen Kettle Cooked Hot Honey BBQ Potato Chips at Walmart for $3.47.
Elevate steak night with butter steak seasoning
Steaks get a zippy upgrade with this seasoning from Dan-O's that combines buttery flavor with black and red pepper, sea salt, garlic, onion, black sesame seed, and other herbs and spices. Use it to add punch to burgers, roasted vegetables, and other meats, poultry, and fish too.
Dan-O's Outlaw Butter Steak Seasoning is $9.97 at Walmart.
Try a new mac and cheese and bacon ranch combo
Stouffer's and Hidden Valley joined forces to create this Bacon Ranch Shells & Cheese that takes mac and cheese to the next level. Each box comes with dry pasta shells and a creamy ranch sauce made with cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses, boosted with bits of real bacon.
Walmart sells Stouffer's Supreme Hidden Valley Ranch Bacon Ranch Shells & Cheese for $2.96.
Cold brew and butter pecan pair perfectly in Dunkin's coffee
Dunkin' makes it easy to have cold brew at home and adds an ice cream taste twist with its limited-time butter pecan-flavored concentrated coffee. It's made from Arabica beans roasted specifically for cold brew, and just needs to be mixed with water and poured over ice to enjoy a cup.
Find Dunkin' Butter Pecan Cold Brew Concentrated Coffee at Walmart for $8.58.
Strawberry Strudel protein cereal gets your morning going
Get a breakfast protein boost with this Strawberry Strudel cereal's 10 grams in each ½-cup serving. The fruity cereal that can double as a satisfying snack is also gluten-free and has no added sugar, sweetened only with stevia and monk fruit.
Catalina Crunch Strawberry Strudel Protein Cereal is $6.97 at Walmart.
Get a spicy kick from Tennessee Hot Crackers
A Tennessee family recipe spice blend that includes ranch seasoning, cayenne, and red pepper flakes gives these crackers their spicy and savory flavor. They're tasty enough to eat on their own, or serve them with charcuterie, dips, chili, or other pairings.
Sherman's Tennessee Hot Crackers (3 pack) are $26.99 at Walmart.
Sample sweet and spicy gourmet popcorn inspired by Hawaii
This gourmet microwave popcorn blends pineapple's sweetness with spicy cayenne pepper and smoked paprika for a flavorful, well-rounded combination.
Walmart sells Opopop Maui Heat Flavored Microwave Popcorn for $6.47.
Bring Harry Potter magic to your baked goods
Infuse the flavor of the Harry Potter universe's butterbeer into your baked treats with this McCormick extract. The limited-edition item released for the first Harry Potter movie's 25th anniversary can also add its caramel and vanilla magic to foods like pancakes, hot cocoa, and ice cream.
McCormick Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavor Extract is $14.97 at Walmart.
Score authentic French pastry at Walmart with these raspberry tarts
These frozen raspberry tarts are the real deal, made in France for Walmart's bettergoods private brand without any artificial colors or flavors. The buttery shortbread crust is filled with flavorful almond creme, and the tarts are topped with raspberries, currants, and red fruit jelly.
Find bettergoods Authentic French Raspberry Tarts Frozen Dessert at Walmart for $5.32.