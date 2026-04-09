The 2 Fast Food Chains That Have Attempted To Make Wagyu Beef Burgers

Wagyu and fast food aren't exactly a natural pairing. Whereas fast food is all about convenience and affordability, wagyu is synonymous with indulgence and centuries of refined craftsmanship. Nevertheless, it's becoming easier to find in places like grocery stores, and even Arby's and Burger King have attempted to introduce Wagyu beef burgers to their menus.

In May 2022, Arby's introduced the limited-time Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (for $5.99) and the Bacon Ranch Wagyu Steakhouse Burger (at $6.99). This premium item featured a 6.4-ounce blend of 52% American Wagyu and 48% Ground Beef. While it gained attention, it was also the subject of a lawsuit claiming that Arby's misrepresented the burger as a 100% Wagyu.

Over in the United Kingdom, however, Burger King did not face the same criticism with its $15 100% British Wagyu burger, which was even promoted by celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. This endorsement is somewhat ironic, considering his 2018 interview with PopSugar where he shared his unfiltered thoughts on the Wagyu trend: "Because it's a special cut. It needs to be treated with a little bit of respect. Everywhere you go now, there's f*****g Wagyu meatballs. Preserve it a little bit. Rest it. Allow it to become special."

With that advice in mind, we'd love to hear Ramsay's thoughts on Burger King's first-ever attempt at a Wagyu burger. Launched in 2008, this $200 burger featured a Wagyu beef patty paired with a laundry list of boujie toppings like Iranian saffron, white truffle-infused buns, and Pata Negra ham. In its defence, all proceeds went to charity, but that didn't stop food critics from labeling it as excessive and prioritizing fancy-sounding ingredients over taste.