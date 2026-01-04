The 9 Best Chain Steakhouse Dry-Aged Steaks You Can Order
A sizzling hot steak is carefully draped onto a pristine platter. Tender and juicy, it's brought to a table, its buttery coating iridescent in the dining area. White tendrils of heat waver outward as a knife slices through, revealing the perfected softness of its fleshy, pink-to-red midsection. This sensory, flavorful experience is what people go to steakhouses for — to eat the freshest of meats cooked to as close as perfection can be.
But one particular type of mouth-watering dish stands high above the rest: Dry-aged steaks. Going through an aging process of anywhere between three weeks and two months, dry-aged steaks offer a more tender texture and almost nutty taste, differentiating them from your typical cut of beef. Almost every high-end chain steakhouse sells some of their steaks dry aged, from prime-cut ribeye to massive tomahawks. However, some restaurants have dry-aged offerings that are tastier than others.
In all, we've gathered nine of the best dry-aged steaks served at popular chain steakhouses. From The Capital Grille's perfectly-colored New York strip to Smith & Wollensky sizable T-Bone, this list includes a healthy variety of meats in both steak type and aging time. All of them deliver on deliciousness, with promising customer reviews bolstering claims of just how prime these cuts really are.
The Capital Grille Dry-Aged NY Strip
The Capital Grille offers a variety of thick and juicy cuts on its dinner menu, from a22-ounce Bone-In Ribeye to a10-ounce Filet Mignon. However, its dry-aged options beef up the flavor of some of the chain's finest meats. Aged between 18 to 24 days, The Capital Grille's steaks offer mouth-watering succulence that makes them perfectly delectable options at any of its locations.
One such steak is its dry-aged New York strip. With options for bone-in or boneless, this 14- to 18-ounce cut of short loin promises a thick yet tender dish for a memorable night out. According to one satisfied customer on Yelp, their medium rare New York strip had "textbook coloration." They explained how the swift interior transition from red to brown made for the perfect aesthetic, which was highly complimented by its symmetry with their previous strip orders.
Other online reviewers commented how their dry-aged New York strip was complemented by the chain's sides and gorgonzola cheese topping, the latter meshing beautifully with the steak's natural flavor. The consistent praise for how the strip is cooked, coupled with its exquisite taste, makes it a standout favorite among guests. This goes especially for those who dine out consistently, making it one of the strongest dry-aged options on The Capital Grille's menu.
The Capital Grille Dry-Aged Porterhouse
On the opposite side of The Capital Grille's dry-aged options, there's the restaurant's dry-aged porterhouse steak. A much larger cut of loin in contrast to the New York strip, this juicy behemoth weighs in at 24 ounces, making it the largest steak on the whole menu. Based on the reviews it's garnered from satisfied customers, it appears to be one of the best steaks at the establishment as well.
Several online reviews heap praise on this massive cut, with one Yelper testifying the dry-aged porterhouse is the best steak they've ever dined on. This bold claim is supplemented by a photo of said porterhouse, which has a clear gleam to it that emphasizes how tender and butter-laden this particular cut must be. The size of the meat also underscores just how massive the dish is, while its brown and red texture offers an appropriate glaze of coloring.
Indeed, another testimony from Tripadvisor further cements the tastiness of the dry-aged porterhouse, calling the massive slab "tender and buttery all the way to the bone." This creative turn of phrase is visible in the customer's image, revealing a thickly-sliced steak with a glimmering exterior. It appears a buttery outside and soft inside is par for the course with The Capital Grille's porterhouse. Harboring an impeccable taste and a large amount of meat, this slab of steak is worth every penny.
Morton's The Steakhouse Dry-Aged Ribeye
When seeking out a traditional American eatery, you can't go wrong with Morton's The Steakhouse. Alongside being a favorite of President George H.W. Bush, Morton's The Steakhouse prides itself in the high-quality, aged Prime Beef it offers to its customers across the nation, and at various locations around the world. According to its website, the steaks are "aged for 23-28 days," promising high-quality meat that's graded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
No clearer is this high bar set than with their 14-ounce dry-aged ribeye. Defined by a very beefy flavor, this rib section is rich in taste, elevated by the aging process this particular cut goes through. Multiple customers have made this assessment, praising it as worth purchasing thanks to both the flavoring and the price. With both the tender texture and signature beef flavor as standouts, the ribeye is cooked and seasoned beyond expectation. The dry-aged ribeye's texture appears to be a key selling point, which, alongside the taste, emphasizes why it's one of Morton's The Steakhouse's best. That it's affordable makes it even better.
Oak Steakhouse Dry-Aged Bone-In KC Strip
Although its dry-aged menu is sparse, Oak Steakhouse offers a delicious signature steak in the form of its Dry-Aged Bone-In KC strip. Sold to customers at market price, the KC strip is a fattier piece of loin that, in the case of Oak Steakhouse, is served in its traditional bone-in manner. Though the steakhouse's website doesn't state how long their dishes are dry aged for, a proper KC Strip would need multiple weeks before it's ready to be served.
Online reviewers heap this steak with praise, particularly its preparation, including the seasoning used to enhance its flavor and the sides that complement the strong, inviting flavor of the meat. It's also been touted as perfectly cooked, more than enough to satisfy on its own. These testimonies about the dry-aged KC strip — especially when paired with additional, flavorful sides — makes it the standout dry-aged option on Oak Steakhouse's small but sturdy list.
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye
Fleming's Prime Steakhouse offers the longest dry aging process of any restaurant on this list. According to its listing for the 16-ounce Prime Dry-Aged Ribeye, the establishment dry ages its steaks for at least 21 days before they're served. However, some of them are aged for much longer, with some meat having been aged for 60 days before it's customer-ready.
Touting an umami taste, the dry-aged ribeye offers a tender texture and immaculate flavor that, according to the chain's website, is enhanced by letting the steak rest after it's out of the broiler. Aside from the detailed promises of the steakhouse, online reviews rave about the cut's size, quality, and flavor, with one even comparing it to Wagyu beef. Since the ribeye can be aged for anywhere between three weeks and two months, it's a gamble on how tender or flavorful it'll be. But Fleming's Prime Steakhouse promises a culinary approach that, as customers attest to, is perfect for the Dry-Aged Ribeye.
Smith & Wollensky Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone
Massive cuts of dry-aged meat offer a huge portion size that makes large price tags look more reasonable. No clearer is that than with Smith & Wollensky's 26-ounce Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone. Bringing over 1½ pounds of meat to the table, this thick cut of flesh is aged for 28 days at most, in what the restaurant describes as "temperature and humidity controlled conditions." This beefy, earthy slice is one of the best steaks on Smith & Wollensky's menu, something that multiple attendees of the steakhouse can attest to.
Reviews gush about the steak's flavor, noting that it's nearly enough food for two people. It's apparently also tender enough to cut with a spoon if you felt so inclined. There's also emphasis on the outside coloration thanks to the way their dish was cooked, elevated by the perfect level of heat in the middle. It's these circumstances for tastefulness, aligned with the sheer mass of the meat, that makes Smith & Wollensky's Prime Dry-Aged T-Bone the perfect meal for one, or for two.
Fogo de Chão Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho
Fogo de Chão has its own approach to serving premium cuts of meat at its establishments. A multitude of the chain's meat offerings are aged for 21 days, bringing out the tenderness and beefy, flavorful attributes of every cut. However, the steakhouse's Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho is aged the longest of any of its meats, aging 42 days before getting served. This humungous, 36-ounce slice offers a meaty rib that impresses with its size and flavor.
It's no surprise to discover that online reviewers love this massive steak, commending its taste and how well it complemented the other food at the table. Since Brazilian barbecue is ideal for sharing and large groups, this steak will do the job. And because it's the only dry-aged steak on the menu — and the only aged option that isn't a Wagyu dish — it's a highlight amongst Fogo de Chão's many meat offerings. The customer compliments only aid in how well the Dry-Aged Tomahawk Ancho proves itself as one of the finest cuts on the menu.
STK Dry-Aged Delmonico
While there are plenty of thick-cut, dry-aged steaks commonplace at various steakhouses, STK boasts its own standout offering. This restaurant's tasty steaks go through different aging processes depending on the cut in question. But its Dry-Aged Delmonico is aged it for 35 to 40 days before serving. Weighing in at 14 ounces, this succulent slice is a good middle ground among the menu's medium-sized steak options.
The taste is quite robust as well, as several online reviewers have mentioned. Once again, folks raved not only about the steak's flavor but how well it meshed with the chain's sides — one in particular recommended topping the meat with sliced mushrooms and kale before dipping it into STK's au poivre sauce. But even without any side dishes bolstering its positive attributes, the Dry-Aged Delmonico stands out thanks to its thick tenderness, with at least one customer referring to it as melt-in-your-mouth good. The Delmonico's flavor blending so succinctly with the taste of STK's many side dishes furthers its prowess as a dynamic dish, made more powerful by flavor-boosting side dishes.
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse Dry-Aged Prime Strip
Simple, dry-aged strips make for a classic option that doesn't compromise on the defining, juicy tenderness of aged steaks. This is illustrated with Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse and its 45 Day Dry-Aged Prime Strip. As the name states, this hearty, 16-ounce dish is dry aged for more than six weeks before hungry customers chow down on it.
Based on reviews, it's clear this process has made the Dry-Aged Prime Strip a standout for the eatery, noting its crust and distinct dry-aged flavor, making it a uniquely tasty choice. Others praise the preparation of this dry-aged offering and, once again, the sides that came along with it (note to self: order Brussels sprouts next time you're at a steakhouse). Since the Dry-Aged Prime Strip offers a heavily aged dinner aided by the restaurant's additions, Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse is a perfect place to go for a simple yet savory dry-aged steak.
Methodology
The nine dry-aged steaks that appear in this ranking were selected from some of the world's top chain steakhouses, with a particular focus on dishes served at locations in the United States. Steaks for this list were chosen based on analysis of online customer reviews from steakhouse locations in various cities around the country, pulling testimonies from multiple online review platforms. Reviews that contained additional details about their dry-aged steaks were prioritized to amplify the list's analysis of each entry. The final list is composed of the dry-aged steaks offering the broadest level of customer satisfaction.