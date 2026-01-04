The 9 Best Chain Steakhouse Dry-Aged Steaks You Can Order

A sizzling hot steak is carefully draped onto a pristine platter. Tender and juicy, it's brought to a table, its buttery coating iridescent in the dining area. White tendrils of heat waver outward as a knife slices through, revealing the perfected softness of its fleshy, pink-to-red midsection. This sensory, flavorful experience is what people go to steakhouses for — to eat the freshest of meats cooked to as close as perfection can be.

But one particular type of mouth-watering dish stands high above the rest: Dry-aged steaks. Going through an aging process of anywhere between three weeks and two months, dry-aged steaks offer a more tender texture and almost nutty taste, differentiating them from your typical cut of beef. Almost every high-end chain steakhouse sells some of their steaks dry aged, from prime-cut ribeye to massive tomahawks. However, some restaurants have dry-aged offerings that are tastier than others.

In all, we've gathered nine of the best dry-aged steaks served at popular chain steakhouses. From The Capital Grille's perfectly-colored New York strip to Smith & Wollensky sizable T-Bone, this list includes a healthy variety of meats in both steak type and aging time. All of them deliver on deliciousness, with promising customer reviews bolstering claims of just how prime these cuts really are.