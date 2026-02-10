The Unique Sandwich People Miss After Leaving Chicago

For many foodies, Chicago is sort of like a carb lover's paradise. Pizza enthusiasts have choices galore, as the city is famous for both deep dish and tavern-style pies; it boasts Anthony Bourdain's favorite regional hot dog – and it simply cannot be beaten when it comes to sandwiches. While the Italian beef (and its simpler but still-flavorful cousin, the gravy bread) often gets the glory, those who've spent time in the Windy City know that the jibarito is truly something special.

The sandwich, which was created by Juan "Peter" Figueroa at Borinquen Restaurant in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 1990s, is a uniquely Puerto Rican-American innovation. Instead of bread, the fillings are housed between flattened, twice-fried green plantains (also called tostones), which provide a characteristic crunch. It's traditionally loaded with steak — and lots of it, though some versions use chicken, pork, or even ham — along with garlic mayo (which acts almost like a glue to hold the tostones together), cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

The jibarito has a reputation for being gloriously messy, but honestly, that just adds to the charm. The best way to dig in is with both hands while it's hot and fresh — just make sure to grab plenty of napkins, and try to have zero concern for how you look while eating it. Trust us — as with most delicious endeavors, the only real way out is through.