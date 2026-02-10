The Unique Sandwich People Miss After Leaving Chicago
For many foodies, Chicago is sort of like a carb lover's paradise. Pizza enthusiasts have choices galore, as the city is famous for both deep dish and tavern-style pies; it boasts Anthony Bourdain's favorite regional hot dog – and it simply cannot be beaten when it comes to sandwiches. While the Italian beef (and its simpler but still-flavorful cousin, the gravy bread) often gets the glory, those who've spent time in the Windy City know that the jibarito is truly something special.
The sandwich, which was created by Juan "Peter" Figueroa at Borinquen Restaurant in Chicago's Humboldt Park neighborhood in the 1990s, is a uniquely Puerto Rican-American innovation. Instead of bread, the fillings are housed between flattened, twice-fried green plantains (also called tostones), which provide a characteristic crunch. It's traditionally loaded with steak — and lots of it, though some versions use chicken, pork, or even ham — along with garlic mayo (which acts almost like a glue to hold the tostones together), cheese, lettuce, and tomato.
The jibarito has a reputation for being gloriously messy, but honestly, that just adds to the charm. The best way to dig in is with both hands while it's hot and fresh — just make sure to grab plenty of napkins, and try to have zero concern for how you look while eating it. Trust us — as with most delicious endeavors, the only real way out is through.
Chicago restaurants serve up many styles of the jibarito
The jibarito is a bona fide phenomenon in Chicago, and as such, different restaurants have put their own spin on the sandwich over the years. For example, Jibaritos y Más is known for having one of the most extensive jibarito menus in the city. While you can get the sandwich filled with steak, as is classic, the eatery also features more adventurous fillings like octopus, shrimp, and blood sausage. The Jibarito Stop, on the other hand, offers vegan versions, while the Borinquen Lounge prepares it both in its original form as well as in a variation called the Jibarita that uses sweet plantains, known as maduros, instead of the savory tostones.
While many iconic Chicago sandwiches are served with some sort of pickled vegetable, like giardiniera, or au jus for dunking, jibaritos are often enjoyed on their own, with a helping of fries or extra tostones, or paired with traditional Puerto Rican fare, such as arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas). No matter the filling or side, though, the jibarito certainly stands apart as one of Chicago's most unique, crave-worthy sandwiches — and it's definitely worth seeking one out the next time you find yourself in the city.