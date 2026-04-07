Waffle House Sources Its Steaks From This Chicago-Based Company

Waffle House is famous for its all-day breakfast, a policy that's behind selling an amazing 272 million eggs a year. But the Southern chain that the late celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain gave high praise to also sells more steak than you might think, having at one point claimed to sell more T-bones than any other restaurant. Steak is an option there for both breakfast and lunch or dinner, and it gets all of them from the same place, an Illinois-based company called Stampede Culinary Partners.

The chain has gotten its steak exclusively from the company (formerly Stampede Meat) for longer than a decade, according to Waffle House, which calls it the nation's leading provider. Stampede's business began in Chicago in 1995 to supply restaurants with meat. It's grown well beyond that in the decades since, expanding into poultry, and now selling a range of products like smoked, deli, and shredded meat, and other prepared items to different kinds of businesses in addition to restaurants, like retail stores and airlines.

Stampede now produces and sends out its products from its locations in the Chicago area, New Mexico, Texas, Georgia, and Ontario, Canada. The 30-year-old business's success has drawn attention, and it was bought by a Canadian speciality foods company in early 2026 for a whopping $688 million.