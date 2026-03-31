The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In April 2026

Aldi has managed to thrive and be as successful as it because it gives customers what they want. The biggest part of that is low prices, delivering good quality products under its own brand labels that save people money. Shoppers figure out even more ways to save, like knowing that Wednesday is the smartest day of the week to go to Aldi, and the discount supermarket chain delivers in other ways too. Most recently, it just rolled out its redesigned U.S. website and app, which is intended to make it easier for people to buy online.

That doesn't mean there aren't ways that shopping at Aldi can be annoying. (The shopping cart quarter thing long ago wore out its novelty) But one feature customers love is Aldi Finds, the limited-time products put out in the center of the store that's been dubbed the Aisle of Shame. And while April brings things you want to dodge, like starting off the month as the victim of an April Fool's prank or owing money to the IRS on Tax Day, you won't want to avoid some of the Aldi Finds coming out for the month.

An ice cream treat featuring cinnamon and caramel hints that the summer months aren't far away. There's a snack that gives you a new way to eat nachos and the pistachio trend continues with a sweet spread good enough to eat right from the jar.