The 5 Best New Aldi Groceries You Can't Miss In April 2026
Aldi has managed to thrive and be as successful as it because it gives customers what they want. The biggest part of that is low prices, delivering good quality products under its own brand labels that save people money. Shoppers figure out even more ways to save, like knowing that Wednesday is the smartest day of the week to go to Aldi, and the discount supermarket chain delivers in other ways too. Most recently, it just rolled out its redesigned U.S. website and app, which is intended to make it easier for people to buy online.
That doesn't mean there aren't ways that shopping at Aldi can be annoying. (The shopping cart quarter thing long ago wore out its novelty) But one feature customers love is Aldi Finds, the limited-time products put out in the center of the store that's been dubbed the Aisle of Shame. And while April brings things you want to dodge, like starting off the month as the victim of an April Fool's prank or owing money to the IRS on Tax Day, you won't want to avoid some of the Aldi Finds coming out for the month.
An ice cream treat featuring cinnamon and caramel hints that the summer months aren't far away. There's a snack that gives you a new way to eat nachos and the pistachio trend continues with a sweet spread good enough to eat right from the jar.
Treat yourself to the sweet nutty goodness of pistachio cream
Mattigan's Dubai Style Pistachio Cream Spread is hitting stores on April 1, as all things pistachio continue to have a moment after the worldwide swoon for Dubai chocolate. A 7-ounce jar of the sweet spread rings in at $5.99, is 30% pistachio, and includes kataifi, the thin, crispy pastry similar to baklava that fills Dubai chocolate along with pistachio cream and tahini.
Buy frozen salmon Wellington and fancy up your mealtime without the work
Let Aldi make your dinnertime more posh with frozen Prawn & White Wine Salmon Wellington, available as of April 1 from its Specially Selected brand. The "juicy and tender" puff pastry-enclosed Wellington sells for $8.99, and has five servings in the 1.5-pound package.
Breakfast convenience that doesn't sacrifice taste
Start your morning off right with tasty and portable Sausage & Cheese Pita Sandwiches from Breakfast Best. There are six microwaveable frozen pitas in a $5.99 box, which will be on Aldi shelves starting April 8.
Shift your idea of what nachos can be with these cheesy snackable bites
Try something different for snacktime with Casa Mamita's Stuffed Nachos, which will be available at Aldi starting on April 8 for $4.29. The frozen breaded nachos are filled with Southwestern style queso cheese and can be crisped up in an air fryer.
Set your taste buds humming with churro ice cream sandwiches
Rolling out on April 22 are Cinnamon Churro Ice Cream Sandwiches from Aldi's private label Sundae Shoppe, just in time to remind us the warm weather will soon be here. Each $4.49 box contains four of the sweet sandwiches that are filled with salted caramel ice cream.