You're Probably Skipping This Step For Mouthwatering Broccoli Soup

Broccoli soup is a creamy, comforting meal that not only tastes delicious, but also makes you feel good about getting your nutrients in. But whether you decide to let the greens shine or throw some cheddar into the mix — just make sure to avoid using pre-shredded cheese if you do; it'll ruin the emulsion — one often overlooked step that can bring greater, more complex flavor to your soup is roasting or charring the veggie first.

There are plenty of delicious ways to cook broccoli, but this technique creates a deeper, nuttier flavor through browning. When the broccoli is later added to the soup and the whole thing is pureed, that savory taste spreads throughout. To char the vegetable, cut it into small pieces and cook them in oil over high heat in a skillet or pot, turning them to sear all over. To roast it, similarly cut it into small pieces, toss them with olive oil, and cook them on a sheet pan in the oven at around 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.

You could bump up the flavor even more by searing the florets with just one side down. That way, you get one side that's charred, while the untouched side still has its original brighter taste.