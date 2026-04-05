You're Probably Skipping This Step For Mouthwatering Broccoli Soup
Broccoli soup is a creamy, comforting meal that not only tastes delicious, but also makes you feel good about getting your nutrients in. But whether you decide to let the greens shine or throw some cheddar into the mix — just make sure to avoid using pre-shredded cheese if you do; it'll ruin the emulsion — one often overlooked step that can bring greater, more complex flavor to your soup is roasting or charring the veggie first.
There are plenty of delicious ways to cook broccoli, but this technique creates a deeper, nuttier flavor through browning. When the broccoli is later added to the soup and the whole thing is pureed, that savory taste spreads throughout. To char the vegetable, cut it into small pieces and cook them in oil over high heat in a skillet or pot, turning them to sear all over. To roast it, similarly cut it into small pieces, toss them with olive oil, and cook them on a sheet pan in the oven at around 425 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
You could bump up the flavor even more by searing the florets with just one side down. That way, you get one side that's charred, while the untouched side still has its original brighter taste.
Smart roasting tweaks build a more complex soup base
Some tips for roasting or charring broccoli can help ensure it develops the flavor you want. You need higher heat, which is why the vegetable is seared on a high burner and the oven temperature is set above average. You can further boost the heat for roasting by leaving the sheet pan empty in the oven while it preheats. That will help browning happen faster when the vegetables touch the hot pan. Don't overcrowd the sheet pan; if the pieces are too close together, they will hold in moisture that prevents browning. For both methods, make sure to cut the pieces to about equal size so they cook evenly.
You could also make soup with roasted or charred frozen broccoli, which is extra nutritious. However, it will likely take longer to cook, and you might want to let it thaw first and pat it dry to remove as much moisture as possible.
There are a few more recipe tweaks you can try to complement charred broccoli in the soup. One is to roast the onion and garlic as well, instead of softening them in oil on the stovetop as usual. This will sweeten the onion and mellow the garlic, flavors that will also become part of the overall profile. You could also do the same with cauliflower. Brussels sprouts or carrots are also potential partners to roast and include.