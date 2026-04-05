Transform Imitation Crab Sticks Into A Crispy Snack With Your Air Fryer

Originating in Japan, imitation crab is a seafood with overlooked versatility. Although American preparations are often limited to imitation crab sushi and mayo-smothered salads, the soft and sweet sticks shine in hot dishes, too. Imitation crab is made of surimi, a white-fleshed fish paste. The protein responds well to heat, even delectably crisping up in an air fryer. Simply throw the crab sticks into the appliance, and you'll create a mouth-watering bite.

Start by covering the crab stick strips or chunks in butter, which lends an extra-rich flavor; however, you can use your preferred cooking oil, too. Then, air fry at a temperature of 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for just under 20 minutes. Just like that, you'll get an eye-catching golden brown batch of imitation crab, with an exterior crunch complemented by a tender interior.

With just a dash of salt, the imitation crab bites deliver a mouth-watering mix of sweet-savory flavors. Feel free to cover the food with other tasty seasonings, too. Imbue Louisiana flavors using a Cajun or Creole spice mix or a taste of Maryland with Old Bay. Curry powder lends an Asian spin, while black pepper, salt, and olive oil give a Mediterranean one. Serve them with a side of melted garlic butter or hot sauce, and then enjoy hot or cold; it's an impressive transformation of a simple ingredient.