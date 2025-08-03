Turn Imitation Crab Into A Lazy Sushi Snack With Just 4 Ingredients

Sushi is more than just food — it's an artform, the creative expression for some of the most highly-trained chefs in the world. And eating sushi in an authentic restaurant comes with its own set of rules, too. But we don't always want to eat in a formal setting, nor have to remember commandments for proper consumption. Sometimes, we just want to be a little, well, lazy with it. And that, dear friends, is where this sushi-adjacent snack comes in, featuring just four ingredients: imitation crab sticks, sliced cucumber, rice, and sriracha mayo (which you can either make with the two named ingredients or buy).

To eat, you'll use a fork to scoop rice onto your cucumber round, break off a bite-sized piece of imitation crab stick (otherwise known as surimi) and put it on top of the rice. And then you'll either dip your fork in the mayo and slather it on your little stack, or dip the whole stack in the mayo, pinching it so that it doesn't fall apart.

One of the great things about this snack is how you can customize it to taste more like actual sushi by adding certain ingredients if you have them on hand. For example, if you have rice vinegar in your pantry, you could season the rice to taste more like the real thing. Or add a nori element by sprinkling furikake over everything. Or pile on slices of avocado. The world is your sushi stack — get creative while staying lazy AF!