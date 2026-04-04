The Old-School Breadcrumb Mix That Works Perfectly On Fried Fish

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Grocery store shelves are lined with products that help get dinner on the table more quickly and easily, and many of us grew up with them as a regular part of mealtime, like Hamburger Helper, Rice-a-Roni, and Campbell's soup in casseroles. Another product created as a shortcut for replicating Southern fried chicken's flavorful, crunchy coating is the old-school seasoned breadcrumb mix Shake 'N Bake. But even though it was originally meant for chicken, it works well with other proteins and vegetables, too, including as a perfect coating for fried fish.

Shake 'N Bake is made by Kraft Heinz in various flavors, any of which you could use for fish, including Original Chicken, Extra Crispy, Crispy Buffalo, Crunchy Pretzel, and Parmesan Crusted. Choose a white fish like halibut, tilapia, cod, flounder, or Southern favorite catfish, which you can either leave as filets or cut, if thicker, into finger-sized, dippable pieces. Consider a firmer type if you plan to actually "shake" it with the breadcrumbs, and go easier than you would with a sturdier protein. You could also just coat the pieces with the breading on a plate instead. Either way, dip the fish in water, egg, milk, or mayo first to help the coating cling. In addition to putting it in the oven to "bake," you could also air-fry it or make it in a skillet.

Serve the Shake 'N Baked fish with condiments like homemade tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, or remoulade. You could also use it in tacos, or in a sandwich topped with simple but creamy coleslaw.