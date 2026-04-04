The Old-School Breadcrumb Mix That Works Perfectly On Fried Fish
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Grocery store shelves are lined with products that help get dinner on the table more quickly and easily, and many of us grew up with them as a regular part of mealtime, like Hamburger Helper, Rice-a-Roni, and Campbell's soup in casseroles. Another product created as a shortcut for replicating Southern fried chicken's flavorful, crunchy coating is the old-school seasoned breadcrumb mix Shake 'N Bake. But even though it was originally meant for chicken, it works well with other proteins and vegetables, too, including as a perfect coating for fried fish.
Shake 'N Bake is made by Kraft Heinz in various flavors, any of which you could use for fish, including Original Chicken, Extra Crispy, Crispy Buffalo, Crunchy Pretzel, and Parmesan Crusted. Choose a white fish like halibut, tilapia, cod, flounder, or Southern favorite catfish, which you can either leave as filets or cut, if thicker, into finger-sized, dippable pieces. Consider a firmer type if you plan to actually "shake" it with the breadcrumbs, and go easier than you would with a sturdier protein. You could also just coat the pieces with the breading on a plate instead. Either way, dip the fish in water, egg, milk, or mayo first to help the coating cling. In addition to putting it in the oven to "bake," you could also air-fry it or make it in a skillet.
Serve the Shake 'N Baked fish with condiments like homemade tartar sauce, cocktail sauce, or remoulade. You could also use it in tacos, or in a sandwich topped with simple but creamy coleslaw.
Shake 'N Bake's history and shift toward sustainability
Shake 'N Bake was introduced in 1965 and was popular from the start. Shoppers loved the idea of making fried chicken without the time, effort, and mess of frying, and other flavors were soon added. Television commercials — many of which can still be found on YouTube — aired with the memorable Southern-accented tagline, "And I helped!" These ads featured children proudly participating in dinner prep.
A key part of the product's convenience was the inclusion of shaker bags in every box. However, Kraft Heinz announced in 2022 that it was getting rid of them, saying the change would save 900,000 pounds of plastic waste each year. Now, it advises people to shake the coating in a reusable container like a bowl with a lid, and the boxes come with just the two packets of breadcrumb mix.
You could doctor a Shake 'N Bake packet by adding other spices or dried herbs, such as cayenne pepper for more heat, smoked paprika for depth, or a bold Louisiana-style Cajun spice mix or Creole seasoning. You could also make your own homemade version by mixing breadcrumbs with a little oil and a blend of spices and herbs, experimenting with different combinations and amounts to create a blend you like.