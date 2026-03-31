These 9 Fruits Have More Potassium Than Bananas
Bananas have long been seen as the go-to high potassium fruit, but that reputation does not tell the whole story. While they do provide a decent amount, a closer look at the numbers suggests that their status may be somewhat overhyped.
From supporting heart functioning, reducing blood pressure, and relieving painful cramps, potassium has a long list of benefits. The only issue is that it's an essential nutrient — your body doesn't produce it on its own, so it must be ingested through food. There are plenty of options out there, and vegetables, fruits, and legumes are full of high-potassium options, as it's one of the three essential nutrients that they need to grow. This also happens to be the reason why banana scraps make for great compost.
The USDA recommends around 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day — though individual needs can vary significantly depending on a whole host of other factors. A single ripe banana contains roughly 375 milligrams, making it a convenient choice, but it falls short when compared to potassium powerhouses like avocados, prunes, or breadfruit.
Kiwis pack a punch
While most berries are light on potassium, kiwis stand out with a solid 552 milligrams per cup. Making sure to always keep the nutritious skin on your kiwis, top your oatmeal with them, or blitz some into a smoothie. This delicious fruit is a great way to level up your potassium intake.
Plantains have more than their sweeter counterparts
Grilled, fried, or roasted, plantains are always a guaranteed crowd pleaser. But what sets them apart from bananas, you might ask — well, their potassium levels are a good place to start. Plantains come out clearly on top with just a single ripe one containing 554 milligrams of potassium.
Raisins deliver potassium in spades
Love them or hate them, there's no denying that raisins are packed with nutritional power, with half a cup containing 618 milligrams of potassium.
Pomegranate aerils do the job
Few fruits are as aesthetically pleasing as pomegranates, and a single one contains 666 milligrams of potassium. Eating it whole is a (delicious) challenge worth taking on, but blending it into a juice makes enjoying all that goodness much easier.
Avocado is a creamy powerhouse
Avocados are the ultimate all-round nutritional powerhouse. This quirky fruit is loaded with antioxidants, essential vitamins, and heart-healthy fats, and if you need yet another excuse to pile it onto toast, a single avocado also delivers a whopping 806 milligrams of potassium.
Dried Figs are festive and potent
While they're primarily known for their high fiber content, dried figs have another impressive claim to fame. Fans of the sweet fruit will be happy to learn that just a single cup delivers a huge hit of 1010 milligrams of potassium.
Passion fruit is small but mighty
Passion fruit proves that looks can be deceiving. Sweet and delicious, it's easy to forget that this little fruit is packed with fiber, vitamins, and iron. It also delivers on the potassium front, with one cup containing 821 milligrams.
Breadfruit is elusive but potent
A staple in the Caribbean and Pacific Islands, the only place you'll find this tropical treat widely available in the United States is Hawaii due to its quick perishability. We wish it was more readily avaliable, though, as just a single cup packs an impressive 1,080 milligrams of potassium.
Prunes are often overlooked
Prunes rarely get the love that they deserve, but did you know that they're one of the most nutrient-dense fruits out there? That's right, just one cup of these underrated gems packs a staggering 1,400 milligrams of potassium. To put that into perspective, you'd need to eat around five bananas to match it.