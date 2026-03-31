These 9 Fruits Have More Potassium Than Bananas

Bananas have long been seen as the go-to high potassium fruit, but that reputation does not tell the whole story. While they do provide a decent amount, a closer look at the numbers suggests that their status may be somewhat overhyped.

From supporting heart functioning, reducing blood pressure, and relieving painful cramps, potassium has a long list of benefits. The only issue is that it's an essential nutrient — your body doesn't produce it on its own, so it must be ingested through food. There are plenty of options out there, and vegetables, fruits, and legumes are full of high-potassium options, as it's one of the three essential nutrients that they need to grow. This also happens to be the reason why banana scraps make for great compost.

The USDA recommends around 4,700 milligrams of potassium per day — though individual needs can vary significantly depending on a whole host of other factors. A single ripe banana contains roughly 375 milligrams, making it a convenient choice, but it falls short when compared to potassium powerhouses like avocados, prunes, or breadfruit.