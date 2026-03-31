Why John Lennon's Love For This Beloved Snack Faded Faster Than You Can Say 'Cake'

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From Rice Krispies paired with ice cream and corn flakes swimming in rich cream to simple, straightforward chocolate, John Lennon enjoyed some sugary snacks. He even sipped them as well — including the Brandy Alexander, an old-school, chocolatey cocktail. So it stands to reason that when Lennon first hit the big time, he might have indulged his sweet tooth a little, and according to Paul McCartney, he did just that, with a popular snack called Jaffa Cakes.

In Paul du Noyer's book, "Conversations with McCartney," the Beatle told du Noyer that Lennon quickly became obsessed with Jaffa Cakes, quoting him as exclaiming, "Gimme gimme," in reference to the fruity, chocolatey snacks. However, Lennon's love for the confection didn't last long. "About a week later[,] he couldn't look at one, and he never looked at one the rest of his life," McCartney said, noting that Lennon didn't even want to hear about the treats.

McVities, which first opened its doors in Edinburgh, Scotland, in 1839, is the maker of Jaffa Cakes. It became well-known for its Digestive Biscuits, crafted in 1892, and ultimately launched the original Jaffa Cake in 1927. Round and cookie-sized, the original version consists of a sponge cake-style bottom topped with an orange jelly and a layer of chocolate. Though the confection's name is a nod toward the Jaffa orange, the brand does make a raspberry version, too. Plus, they also make bars, mini rolls, and so-called Jonuts. And Lennon isn't the only one who (at least briefly) loved the cakes. A number of Redditors extol the virtues of the beloved snack, with one exclaiming, "They are the GREATEST INVENTION EVERRRRR."