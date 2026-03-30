Add A Canadian Twist To Your Burger For The Ultimate Comfort Meal

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Every country has its own comfort foods, classics that are part of the national identity and that you crave when you're away. One of the biggest in the U.S. is the burger, which appears everywhere from backyard barbeques to upscale restaurants, and propelled the success of McDonald's, the first fast food giant. In America's neighbor to the north, it's the gravy-smothered french fry dish poutine that warms Canadians' hearts. Combining the two in a trans-border burger mashup creates a peak comfort meal crossover.

Poutine is french fries topped with a rich covering of cheese curds and brown gravy. New Jerseyans might recognize it as similar to their disco fries, which are like the Canadian dish with an Italian twist. To make a poutine burger, put the cheese curds and fried potatoes on the cooked patty, and then pour on the gravy. Assemble it on a toasted or grilled bun, which will hold up better to the gravy. You could add other toppings as well, like bacon or sautéed onions or mushrooms, or even some burger classics like pickles, raw onion, or tomato.

Give it another twist by lightly battering and frying the curds, or mixing curd pieces into the ground beef instead of, or in addition to, on the patty. You might also want to use thinner-cut potatoes, even shoestring fries, so they aren't so bulky and sit on top better. Although beef gravy is the usual choice for poutine, you could also use a poultry version, or combine the two.