Why Lettuce Is Ruining Your Sandwich (And A Simple Fix)

Adding a crisp leaf of lettuce to a sandwich feels like a no-brainer, but in reality, it's often a gamble. Lettuce, after all, can be watery. It's made up of over 90% water, and always needs to be washed. While it can add a refreshing bite, if too much moisture seeps into your sandwich, it will fall apart in no time. But luckily for those who like their sandwiches with a crunch, shredding it is a super simple fix to reduce the chance of that dreaded soggy bite.

When you shred lettuce, it will initially release more water, so be sure to dry it thoroughly with a paper towel or a salad spinner. Once that's done, you're far more likely to get a balanced hit of refreshing moisture and crunch without your sandwich turning into a slippery mess. Shredding also creates a more consistent texture throughout. A whole leaf is made up of the softer green edges and the rib, with the latter part providing most of the crunch. Leave the leaf intact, and you alternate between soft and crisp in uneven bites. By shredding it, you'll distribute those crunchy elements more evenly so each bite delivers that same refreshing crispiness.

There are many ways to shred lettuce. You can use a knife, but if you want more even slices, the mandolin is the way to go. The razor-sharp blade will also help you achieve the thinnest and crunchiest slivers for optimal texture, as well as cutting your prep time in half. Just make sure to use it carefully, as an accidental cut from a mandolin can be nasty. Once shredded, put your lettuce into an ice bath for extra crispiness.