The Best Prebiotic Cola From Whole Foods Comes From A Surprising Brand

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According to NielsenIQ, sales of functional beverages — non-alcoholic drinks intended to provide specific wellness benefits — in the U.S. jumped by 54% to over $9 billion between 2020 and 2024 (via AP News), with brands like Olipop and Poppi now crowding the shelves at major retailers. However, when we here at Food Republic tried and ranked several prebiotic colas, we were surprised — and delighted — that the one that took the No. 1 spot was actually Whole Foods' very own 365 brand, rather than any of the competitors it stocks.

It's no secret that various grocery stores sell products under their own private labels; Trader Joe's, for instance, has made a business out of the practice. The only problem? Results vary. Sometimes you find a hidden gem, but other times ... yeah, not so much. As our taste-tester noted, Whole Foods has disappointed us before (we weren't very impressed with its subpar strawberry ice cream, or its disappointing 365 Garlic Texas Toast).

However, when it comes to 365 By Whole Foods Market Organic Cola, the verdict was different. For one thing, the price is right at $1.99; for a grocery chain known for being expensive, this is already a boon. And then there's the taste — it's sweet and refreshing, like the classic sodas of our childhood, with nary a hint of artificial aftertaste.

Of course, most people reaching for a prebiotic cola are likely doing so because of the purported benefits. While our ranker enjoyed the 32 milligrams of caffeine present in each 12-ounce can, it also boasts 6 grams of dietary fiber, which aids digestion and supports gut health.