Select a delectable burger topping, and you can lend the dish a complex flavor combo in one go. Options include incorporating a crispy and salty texture via tater tots or a dash of tangy and spicy flavors using kimchi. Looking for the perfect dose of crunch and creaminess? Throw some coleslaw onto a beef patty. It's a burger condiment favored in a handful of regions, like North Carolina – where coleslaw famously accompanies barbecue – as well as in the Dominican Republic's beloved Chimi burger. Nevertheless, coleslaw remains an underappreciated accompaniment, not often spotted on menus nationwide.

Whether store-bought or crafted using an easy coleslaw recipe, the salad achieves a delicate balance of imbuing moisture yet not functioning as a sauce. Garnished when fresh, you'll enhance your burger with vegetal crispiness, echoing classic toppings such as tomatoes, onions, and lettuce. Not to mention, coleslaw can be flavored with an added dimension, whether turned extra-tangy using vinegar, spicy with mustard and hot sauce, or sweet via honey. The condiment presents a versatile canvas of flavors that dependably add a zing to your burger bite.