Dining in boomer style entails specific culinary criteria. The flavors are comforting, the food's nourishing, and only a sparse assortment of ingredients comes together to create a meal for the entire family. Old-school favorites like basic meatloaf and tuna casserole certainly fall into this repertoire, yet one dish stands out as the ultimate boomer classic: Salisbury steak.

For those unfamiliar, the dish consists of a burger-like patty sauteed and smothered in gravy. The classic Salisbury steak recipe uses ground beef bound with bread crumbs and egg, then seasoned with mustard, optional alliums, and other spices. Easy to batch and filling, it long served as military nourishment; in fact, the Civil War led to its invention. After WWII, however, the dish entered a new era and cemented its place as a TV dinner.

This style of dining emerged in the early 1950s, placing all-American classics into sterilized aluminum containers — ready for oven reheating without any hands-on cooking. With its economical nature, Salisbury steak proved to be the perfect candidate for the trend. Its popularity persisted through the decades, never fading into obscurity.