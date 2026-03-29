Fresco Style: The Taco Bell Request That Will Change The Way You Order Forever

Taco Bell constantly innovates food offerings like few other chains. Such an emphasis on creative cooking not only helps the chain remain so affordable, but also incites dynamic ordering options, too. There's no need to feel timid regarding modifications; the brand embraces customization. In the summer of 2025, Taco Bell even launched a digital platform to promote customer-modified dishes. One such nifty order request to keep in mind is called Fresco style.

Applicable to nearly the entire menu, Fresco style swaps calorie-dense sauces and condiments with chopped tomatoes. The substitution targets primarily dairy toppings like sour cream, nacho, and shredded cheese as well as mayo-based sauces, aiming to lighten up the composition of dishes without sacrificing flavor. The brand advertises that such an ordering technique can cut down on calories by as much as 25% (per Tacobell.com), although, expectedly, the nutritional composition varies per dish.

In addition to inviting a lighter spin, Fresco style also eases the Taco Bell experience for vegans. Beloved items like the Crunchwrap Supreme, bean and rice burrito, and crunchy tacos can all turn vegan-friendly with a Fresco-style request. So keep the modification in mind — it might influence your Taco Bell experience.