Fresco Style: The Taco Bell Request That Will Change The Way You Order Forever
Taco Bell constantly innovates food offerings like few other chains. Such an emphasis on creative cooking not only helps the chain remain so affordable, but also incites dynamic ordering options, too. There's no need to feel timid regarding modifications; the brand embraces customization. In the summer of 2025, Taco Bell even launched a digital platform to promote customer-modified dishes. One such nifty order request to keep in mind is called Fresco style.
Applicable to nearly the entire menu, Fresco style swaps calorie-dense sauces and condiments with chopped tomatoes. The substitution targets primarily dairy toppings like sour cream, nacho, and shredded cheese as well as mayo-based sauces, aiming to lighten up the composition of dishes without sacrificing flavor. The brand advertises that such an ordering technique can cut down on calories by as much as 25% (per Tacobell.com), although, expectedly, the nutritional composition varies per dish.
In addition to inviting a lighter spin, Fresco style also eases the Taco Bell experience for vegans. Beloved items like the Crunchwrap Supreme, bean and rice burrito, and crunchy tacos can all turn vegan-friendly with a Fresco-style request. So keep the modification in mind — it might influence your Taco Bell experience.
Taco Bell's Fresco style has been available for years
The origins of Fresco trace all the way back to New Year's Eve 2007, part of a series of nutritionally minded initiatives from Taco Bell. The chain debuted a lineup of nine Fresco items, covered in a signature Fiesta Salsa, and marketed for a content of 10 grams of fat or less. Once the Fresco-style dish modifier rolled out, customers would receive pico de gallo as the swapped condiment, until a 2020 menu rework relegated it to simply chopped tomatoes.
Despite the many discontinued Taco Bell items since, Fresco style has stuck around — although the customer experience can vary. "Fresco style has always been hit or miss with every Taco Bell I go to," noted a Reddit user. In the same thread, users note that the modification isn't consistently applied, with various condiments left off while indefinite vegetable quantities are added on. "I've noticed when I select the option in the app, it's made correctly, but when I ask for it in person, they often have no idea," noted a customer in a different Taco Bell Reddit thread. Still, the request hasn't been officially phased out. So much like the Taco Bell grilling upgrade, Fresco style remains an under-the-radar customization that's worth inquiring about.