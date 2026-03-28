The One Type Of Bread You Should Never Order At A Jewish Deli, According To Katz's

The Jewish deli is an institution in many cities, but if we had to name the most iconic one, it'd undoubtedly be Katz's in New York. Famed for its towering (and pricy) pastrami on rye, its hilarious cameo in "When Harry Met Sally," and being Anthony Bourdain's favorite sandwich spot, it's safe to say that this legendary spot knows a thing or two about sandwiches. But if you're planning on visiting Katz's, or any Jewish Deli for that matter, staff have revealed unwritten etiquette: don't order white bread.

"If you want to be made fun of, just start asking for white bread and mayo or avocado or bean sprouts or c**p like that," one staff member said in a YouTube video. "That's not what we do here, all right. This is a traditional New York deli, pastrami on rye, mustard's the best condiment."

This is why you'll only find two types of bread options available at Katz's deli — rye and club. Rye is made with rye flour, which gives it a dense and firm texture. Similarly, club bread is a white bread, but with a crusty exterior and a similarly sturdy interior. The reason why these are the breads of choice at Katz's is because of how they hold the fillings. Typically, bread isn't toasted at Jewish delis, meaning that the bread needs a dense texture that can hold all the juicy meats. Imagine putting a towering pile of pastrami on two slices of your average un-toasted white bread — it would be falling apart before it even reaches the table.