This Utah Fast Food Chain Uses Halibut For Its Fish Sandwiches

Think fast food, and fish isn't often the first protein that comes to mind — chicken and beef dominate convenience eating. Nevertheless, there are a variety of affordable seafood offerings on the market. Head to Utah, and you'll even find a halibut sandwich sold at Salt Lake City-area Apollo Burger.

Halibut is an unusual choice for quick service chains. Sure, it boasts a delectably mild taste and firm flesh that is versatile for many cooking applications — but it's expensive. Distribution struggles, matched with its desirable culinary qualities, mean the fish retails for as much as $40 a pound — not an ingredient cost suitable for fast food.

Yet Apollo Burger circumvents such price roadblocks and sells the fish in an $8.99 sandwich, which comes with accoutrements like tartar sauce, tomatoes, and lettuce. The halibut is breaded and laid between cornmeal-dusted buns, crafting a classic experience. You can also order the protein as a $13.99 platter, which comes with salad, fries, and bread. Intriguingly, the fish is the only seafood that appears at Apollo Burger, a Greek-owned chain better known for topping burgers with pastrami. It's a subtle supply-chain quirk that sets the business apart.