This Fast Food Chain Actually Has A Real Hamburger University

A lot of chefs, including many celebrity chefs, got their formal training from a culinary school. There, instructors taught them things like mise en place (Ree Drummond is a huge proponent of this step), how to make the five French mother sauces, as well as the proper handling of a knife in all cooking situations. If you wanted to head down the traditional path of working in a restaurant kitchen, culinary school is a safe bet. However, if you work at the fast food chain McDonald's, and you decide to further your career with the behemoth company, you will want to attend its Hamburger University (HU).

Yes, it's real, and yes, that's its actual name. It's a training program run by McDonald's that is used to reinforce what they already do excellently, as well as teach new skills to promising employees around the globe. The idea is that they can take what they've learned back to their restaurants, with an aim to take the next steps in growing their responsibilities, while imbuing the students with a newfound sense of pride and expertise in what they do.

The main headquarters for HU is in Chicago, which is also the McDonald's HQ, but there are campuses all across the world, in cities like Hong Kong and Tokyo, Hamburg (fitting!), and even down under in Sydney. Graduates of Hamburger University earn "degrees" in Hamburgerology, which actually has a lot less to do with how to flip burgers and leans instead toward operations and management.