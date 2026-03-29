This Customer Cart Behavior Grosses Out Grocery Store Workers

Grocery shopping actually requires customers to adhere to a social contract a lot more than you might think. For example, when shopping at a big box store like Sam's Club or Costco, you oughtn't just leave perishable foods outside of their coolers, as opposed to wheeling them back if you've changed your mind about them, nor should you shuck corn in the store and then put it back when it doesn't meet your standards. And while different grocery stores may handle the question of shopping carts in different ways (looking at you, Aldi, with your 25-cent rental fees!), we must all abide by proper cart courtesy, including not leaving trash in them. This behavior not only grosses out the employees of supermarkets, but it's also offensive to anyone who uses the cart after you if not caught first.

Not only is it disgusting, but it's actually something of a safety hazard. If you're leaving behind used tissues or wrappers that you've eaten out of, your germs — nay, your bodily fluids — are likely all over them. An employee who spots that tissue and grabs it to throw it away is then exposed to whatever viruses or bacteria you have. And if they think to stop and wash their hands after touching your nasty should-have-been-garbage, then they're also disrupting the flow of their workday. This may not sound like a big deal, but if it's happening every time they walk by a ditched cart, well, it becomes something of a nuisance.