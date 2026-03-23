Add This Canned Soup To Broccoli For A Quick Side

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Broccoli is a nutrient-dense vegetable that we could all benefit from eating more of. The only problem is that, depending on how it's cooked, it can be either bland or utterly stinky — neither of which lends itself to high-volume consumption. If you do want to get more broccoli into your everyday diet, though, there are plenty of ways to dress it up and make it taste fantastic. For a quick and easy side, try pairing it with canned cheddar cheese soup.

Widely available under the Campbell's brand, the soup makes for a convenient sauce without the need to babysit a roux or keep fresh cheddar on hand. Besides, if you have a habit of throwing your cheese in the back of the fridge and forgetting about it, you know what it's like to pull a bag out and find mold growing within. You might want to thin out the soup a bit if it's too thick for your liking, which you can do using a bit of milk or cream (you can also use water or broth if you don't mind cutting some of the richness), and heating it on the stove. In any case, cook the broccoli using your preferred method, and then pour on the warmed soup, and you have a versatile side for perfectly grilled skirt steak or crispy oven-roasted chicken.