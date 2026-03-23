Add This Canned Soup To Broccoli For A Quick Side
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Broccoli is a nutrient-dense vegetable that we could all benefit from eating more of. The only problem is that, depending on how it's cooked, it can be either bland or utterly stinky — neither of which lends itself to high-volume consumption. If you do want to get more broccoli into your everyday diet, though, there are plenty of ways to dress it up and make it taste fantastic. For a quick and easy side, try pairing it with canned cheddar cheese soup.
Widely available under the Campbell's brand, the soup makes for a convenient sauce without the need to babysit a roux or keep fresh cheddar on hand. Besides, if you have a habit of throwing your cheese in the back of the fridge and forgetting about it, you know what it's like to pull a bag out and find mold growing within. You might want to thin out the soup a bit if it's too thick for your liking, which you can do using a bit of milk or cream (you can also use water or broth if you don't mind cutting some of the richness), and heating it on the stove. In any case, cook the broccoli using your preferred method, and then pour on the warmed soup, and you have a versatile side for perfectly grilled skirt steak or crispy oven-roasted chicken.
Canned soup is a long-lasting shortcut to gourmet vegetables
Cheddar soup is just one idea that can be applied across a variety of creamy, canned goods to help add luscious flavor to your broccoli. For example, if cheddar doesn't float your boat, Campbell's also offers a Garlic Parmesan with Herbs varietal with lots of flavor from basil and oregano, as well as aromatics such as the titular garlic and onion. It actually contains two types of cheeses, including parmesan, but also Romano, making it a nice pivot from American comfort to Italian zest. You might also try thinning out your favorite cream of mushroom soup brand, or even a condensed French onion soup, for a savory, umami-rich finish. The best part? Soup is shelf-stable, so you can stock up now and use it years into the future.
Also, you don't have to just accept what comes out of the can. If you're thinning out your soup to be more sauce-y for your broccoli anyway, you can add sauteed aromatics, fresh or dried herbs, or even seasonings like a good smoky paprika or red pepper flakes for some heat. Further, once you've perfected your sauces, you don't have to limit them to just broccoli. Really, any vegetable could use a dressing-up, like green beans, Brussels sprouts, roasted potatoes, zucchini, or asparagus.