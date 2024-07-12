What Makes Persian Donuts Unique From Other Pastries?

When you hear the words Persian donut, you're probably thinking of a sweet dessert with roots in ancient Iran, likely introduced to the rest of the world by merchants, traders, and travelers centuries ago. You're picturing a deep-fried delicacy similar to the ancient Greek dessert of loukoumades perhaps — dipped and soaked in honey, rosewater, saffron, or orange blossom syrup and loaded with nuts and warm spices that are so often used to flavor sweets in the region. But Persian donuts are no old-world treats; In fact, they aren't even from modern-day Iran — they are unlike any other doughnut you'd find around the world!

Persian donuts originated thousands of miles away from their namesake region, in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada. They are indeed deep-fried balls of dough like other donuts. However, they actually resemble cinnamon rolls in both taste and appearance. But unlike the sugar, butter, and cream cheese icing that goes on top of cinnamon rolls, Persian donuts have one key element that sets them apart: They are slathered in a pale pink berry icing.

Although the exact recipe for a Persian donut isn't common knowledge, you could say that it is a cross between a cinnamon roll and a donut of sorts. It has the same spiced swirls of cinnamon and sugar that's in those sweet rolls but is fried rather than baked, and it comes with a thick, fruity icing that you're more likely to find on a cake.