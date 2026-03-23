Gordon Ramsay's Previous Take On Frozen Food Is Salty And Hypocritical
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Hey, we get it: Sometimes it's fun to double down on a hot take. Perhaps you're adamant that cereal is technically a soup, or that both burgers and hot dogs are sandwiches. That said, the capacity to change one's mind is a beautiful thing — and truly, who among us hasn't backtracked on an old, poorly conceived opinion? Of course, most of us largely exist out of the public eye and are afforded the luxury to evolve and grow in private. And then there's Gordon Ramsay.
The celebrated chef boasts Michelin stars, global fame, and notoriously high standards — but he's certainly not immune to hypocrisy. In fact, back in 2009, Bon Appétit asked him whether there was any food he would never consume. "Any ready meal," Ramsay responded, using the British term for a microwave meal. "It's so easy to prepare a quick meal using fresh produce, such as a simple stir-fry, but people still resort to ready meals that all taste exactly the same."
Now, here's the kicker. Flash forward to 2023, and a new line of frozen meals hit the marketplace. Its name? By Chef Ramsay. Yes — nearly 15 years after he made that disparaging statement, Ramsay launched his own range of freezer-aisle staples. Available at Walmart, the options include dishes such as Alfredo Lasagna with Chicken, Spicy Cheese Ravioli, Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce, and Four Cheese Macaroni — all of which seem to be bereft of that fresh produce he spoke so highly of before. To be fair, the Lemon Caper Chicken includes some broccoli and potatoes, but the majority of the offerings prioritize convenience and carbs.
Premade meals have long since outgrown bland TV dinners
Don't get us wrong — even though Gordon Ramsay's previous comments now come off as a smidge salty, we'll never complain about having more variety in the freezer aisle. The truth is, many folks rely on ready-made meals. For one thing, they eliminate the stress of meal planning and prep, and they also offer a consistent, accessible way to get dinner on the table fast after a long day.
That said, there are definitely ways to merge convenience with quality — and fortunately, many popular retailers offer flavorful heat-and-eat entrees, often at a great price. You can nab tasty Trader Joe's prepared meals for under $8 (the japchae, in particular, is full of colorful produce) — while Aldi's Mediterranean Chicken Quinoa Bowl boasts 17 grams of filling protein for less than $5. Additionally, even if you're reaching for the frozen stuff, the nutritional value of frozen veggies is on par with — and sometimes even superior to — fresh produce that has sat on a shelf for a week. So that fresh stir-fry, Gordon? It might not actually be the tastiest or most nutrient-dense option anyway.
And hey — remember, there's nothing stopping you from upgrading a so-so frozen entree to your preferences. Case in point: Even folks who enjoy the By Chef Ramsay line admit to doctoring it up. As one Walmart reviewer noted of the Four Cheese Macaroni, it really only hit the mark once they added "some salt and a little garlic powder." We guess sometimes even a Michelin-starred chef needs a bit of assistance!