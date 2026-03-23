Gordon Ramsay's Previous Take On Frozen Food Is Salty And Hypocritical

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Hey, we get it: Sometimes it's fun to double down on a hot take. Perhaps you're adamant that cereal is technically a soup, or that both burgers and hot dogs are sandwiches. That said, the capacity to change one's mind is a beautiful thing — and truly, who among us hasn't backtracked on an old, poorly conceived opinion? Of course, most of us largely exist out of the public eye and are afforded the luxury to evolve and grow in private. And then there's Gordon Ramsay.

The celebrated chef boasts Michelin stars, global fame, and notoriously high standards — but he's certainly not immune to hypocrisy. In fact, back in 2009, Bon Appétit asked him whether there was any food he would never consume. "Any ready meal," Ramsay responded, using the British term for a microwave meal. "It's so easy to prepare a quick meal using fresh produce, such as a simple stir-fry, but people still resort to ready meals that all taste exactly the same."

Now, here's the kicker. Flash forward to 2023, and a new line of frozen meals hit the marketplace. Its name? By Chef Ramsay. Yes — nearly 15 years after he made that disparaging statement, Ramsay launched his own range of freezer-aisle staples. Available at Walmart, the options include dishes such as Alfredo Lasagna with Chicken, Spicy Cheese Ravioli, Lasagna with Bolognese Meat Sauce, and Four Cheese Macaroni — all of which seem to be bereft of that fresh produce he spoke so highly of before. To be fair, the Lemon Caper Chicken includes some broccoli and potatoes, but the majority of the offerings prioritize convenience and carbs.