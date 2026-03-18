10 Traditional (And Delicious) Easter Dishes From Around The World

If you've ever seen beautifully braided loaves of bread with brightly colored eggs woven in, you were probably looking at a tsoureki, Greece's answer to challah bread. Because the Greek Orthodox Church's date for Easter is based on the Julian calendar, it can fall anywhere from April 4 to May 8. This means secular Easter and Greek Orthodox Pascha rarely happen on the same day, and you might see these loaves months after you thought the holiday had passed.

Tsoureki is enriched with eggs and butter and flavored with mastic and mahlep. Mastic is a Greek ingredient that can only be found on one of its islands, Chios. The resin comes from the Mastic tree, has a floral taste, and is dried into small pieces. To use it, you have to grind the resin crystals into a powder. Mahlep, on the other hand, comes from finely-ground cherry pits. The flavor is almond-like.

Tsoureki dough is separated into three strips and braided together. In ancient times, these shapes were thought to protect against evil and later began to symbolize the Christian Holy Trinity. Another element that was absorbed into the bread was decorated eggs, namely in the form of red dye. Eggs have long been part of pagan spring celebrations, and when they were adopted as a part of the Easter holiday, Greek cooks dyed them bright red to represent Christ's blood. The eggs perch on a nest of bread, serving as a powerful fusion of traditions.