What's The Best Cut Of Lamb To Roast And How Do You Make It Tender?

If you're looking for a great way to impress guests, or just want to cook up a protein that differs from the typical chicken, beef, and pork, lamb is a stellar option. But if you're not accustomed to buying it, it may be challenging to determine the best cut to roast. Food Republic talked with Kevin Chrisman, the executive chef at Golden Hour, to get the answer.

"The whole animal is amazing if you know how to cook it, but for beginners, I always point them to the leg," Chrisman said. "Since most people ... are chasing a deeper flavor or an easier low-stress meal[,] the lamb is a perfect [Easter] delight."

While lamb may be ideal for Easter, you can make it year-round, too. But when you do, you'll want to leave plenty of time for prep. Chrisman suggests making a marinade with garlic, brown sugar, curry powder, salt, and herbs like cilantro, parsley, thyme, and rosemary. Once blended and rubbed onto the leg of lamb, he recommends placing the meat in a high-rimmed pan to prevent any spillage of the meat's juices and popping it in the fridge overnight. Just be sure not to let it sit for too long — over-marinating can lead to mushy lamb meat.