These Are The 16 Best Italian Restaurants In New York City

New York City is not like Italy. Italians value la dolce vita, the comparatively slow lifestyle that makes room for savoring life's small beauties. If you tried to practice this philosophy in Manhattan, you'd probably lose your job, apartment, and health insurance. That said, Italian immigration has shaped the Big Apple in many ways, not least of which is the city's food scene.

The country's cuisine is much beloved in New York, and it can embody an astoundingly diverse spectrum of restaurants. Red sauce joints with tuxedoed waiters and chicken Parm, sit-down pizzerias with artisanal cocktails, and industrial-chic pasta places with minimalist menus all fall under the umbrella of New York Italian. I've been living here for more than 15 years, which has given me plenty of time to slurp spaghetti in every borough. Along with the help of some fellow dedicated eaters, I've compiled a list of the 16 best Italian restaurants the city has to offer.