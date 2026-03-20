Save Money With This Dollar Tree Dupe Of A Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment

By Nikita Ephanov
a canned goods aisle in the interior of Dollar Tree. Billy F Blume Jr/Shutterstock

Whether you're grabbing unique sweet snacks or varied, flavorful condiments, there's no denying that Trader Joe's is a fun place to shop. However, there is one not-so-small downside to the experience: The store is expensive. According to a 2026 Consumer Reports, the average TJ's haul lands 24% pricier than Walmart, exceeding over a dozen other retailers. Thankfully, if you're keen to try out the viral Crunchy Chili Onion without inflating the grocery bill, you can swing by Dollar Tree instead.

The store sells a 3-ounce jar of Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice for only $1.50, beating out TJ's price of $4.49 for 6 ounces. The condiment doesn't sacrifice on flavor or texture, with an aromatic blend of chilies, alliums, and seasonings all suspended in olive and sunflower oil. Sourced from China, it's a composition similar to TJ's version, boasting an equally vibrant dash of spice paired with an underlying textural crunch. Dollar Tree customers love the product's balanced palate; "real fried onion flavor up front with a warm chili oil aroma, without relying on heavy seasoning or overpowering salt," noted a Dollar Tree reviewer. "It's so so delicious," stated an enthusiastic TikTok user — a reception that rivals TJ's famed offering.

How to make the most of Katayama's Chili Crunch

isolated jar of Dollar Tree's Chili crunch. Dollar Tree

Buying groceries at Dollar Tree isn't always a great idea, but with this shelf-stable condiment, the store sells a win. If chili crunch is not yet a pantry staple in your kitchen, swing by Dollar Tree for a jar; you're in for an easy-to-use treat. The condiment shines on a multitude of applications. "I've used it on ramen, eggs, rice bowls, and even roasted potatoes," noted a Dollar Tree reviewer. Others add that the brand's flavor won't overwhelm milder ingredients, eliminating unease over adding a scoop.

The moderately spiced yet aromatic flavor of Katayama chili crunch makes for wide-ranging pairings. Many know chili crisp tastes good on ice cream, but you can also integrate the condiment into sesame chocolate chip cookies, brownie mix, or even with strawberries for a creative sweet-spicy combination. Alternatively, spoon the chili crunch onto greens like broccoli, bok choy, or spinach for a contrast of bitter-spicy flavors. To play with tangy flavors, you can meld the chili crunch into a vinaigrette – spooning the aromatic sauce over salad — or simply serve it alongside lime juice for a complex flavor. With a jar of well-priced Katayama chili crunch in hand, you won't be missing out on the Trader Joe's condiment experience.

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