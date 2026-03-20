Save Money With This Dollar Tree Dupe Of A Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment

Whether you're grabbing unique sweet snacks or varied, flavorful condiments, there's no denying that Trader Joe's is a fun place to shop. However, there is one not-so-small downside to the experience: The store is expensive. According to a 2026 Consumer Reports, the average TJ's haul lands 24% pricier than Walmart, exceeding over a dozen other retailers. Thankfully, if you're keen to try out the viral Crunchy Chili Onion without inflating the grocery bill, you can swing by Dollar Tree instead.

The store sells a 3-ounce jar of Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice for only $1.50, beating out TJ's price of $4.49 for 6 ounces. The condiment doesn't sacrifice on flavor or texture, with an aromatic blend of chilies, alliums, and seasonings all suspended in olive and sunflower oil. Sourced from China, it's a composition similar to TJ's version, boasting an equally vibrant dash of spice paired with an underlying textural crunch. Dollar Tree customers love the product's balanced palate; "real fried onion flavor up front with a warm chili oil aroma, without relying on heavy seasoning or overpowering salt," noted a Dollar Tree reviewer. "It's so so delicious," stated an enthusiastic TikTok user — a reception that rivals TJ's famed offering.