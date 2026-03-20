Save Money With This Dollar Tree Dupe Of A Beloved Trader Joe's Condiment
Whether you're grabbing unique sweet snacks or varied, flavorful condiments, there's no denying that Trader Joe's is a fun place to shop. However, there is one not-so-small downside to the experience: The store is expensive. According to a 2026 Consumer Reports, the average TJ's haul lands 24% pricier than Walmart, exceeding over a dozen other retailers. Thankfully, if you're keen to try out the viral Crunchy Chili Onion without inflating the grocery bill, you can swing by Dollar Tree instead.
The store sells a 3-ounce jar of Katayama Crunchy Chili Onion Home Spice for only $1.50, beating out TJ's price of $4.49 for 6 ounces. The condiment doesn't sacrifice on flavor or texture, with an aromatic blend of chilies, alliums, and seasonings all suspended in olive and sunflower oil. Sourced from China, it's a composition similar to TJ's version, boasting an equally vibrant dash of spice paired with an underlying textural crunch. Dollar Tree customers love the product's balanced palate; "real fried onion flavor up front with a warm chili oil aroma, without relying on heavy seasoning or overpowering salt," noted a Dollar Tree reviewer. "It's so so delicious," stated an enthusiastic TikTok user — a reception that rivals TJ's famed offering.
How to make the most of Katayama's Chili Crunch
Buying groceries at Dollar Tree isn't always a great idea, but with this shelf-stable condiment, the store sells a win. If chili crunch is not yet a pantry staple in your kitchen, swing by Dollar Tree for a jar; you're in for an easy-to-use treat. The condiment shines on a multitude of applications. "I've used it on ramen, eggs, rice bowls, and even roasted potatoes," noted a Dollar Tree reviewer. Others add that the brand's flavor won't overwhelm milder ingredients, eliminating unease over adding a scoop.
The moderately spiced yet aromatic flavor of Katayama chili crunch makes for wide-ranging pairings. Many know chili crisp tastes good on ice cream, but you can also integrate the condiment into sesame chocolate chip cookies, brownie mix, or even with strawberries for a creative sweet-spicy combination. Alternatively, spoon the chili crunch onto greens like broccoli, bok choy, or spinach for a contrast of bitter-spicy flavors. To play with tangy flavors, you can meld the chili crunch into a vinaigrette – spooning the aromatic sauce over salad — or simply serve it alongside lime juice for a complex flavor. With a jar of well-priced Katayama chili crunch in hand, you won't be missing out on the Trader Joe's condiment experience.