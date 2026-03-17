The Guy Fieri Food Network Show We Almost Had Before Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives
Before the world knew Guy Fieri as the Mayor of Flavortown and the host of long-running series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other Food Network shows, the celeb chef was offered a different program called "Gotta Get It" that he turned down — a surprising choice for a relatively unknown, up-and-coming chef making his earliest forays into television. It was a move that would generally spell demise for a person's TV career, and Fieri, who didn't even have an agent back then, was warned by network execs that he would never work in the industry again if he walked away from the opportunity. It turned out to be a key decision for the celebrity chef because if he went forward with "Gotta Get It," there's a chance the beloved Triple D would've never made air.
The premise of "Gotta Get It" was showcasing rather off-the-wall culinary gadgets, like a grill/table hybrid that cooked food as you sat around it, a combination oven/fridge, and a ball you filled with ingredients and kicked around to make ice cream. Though Fieri traveled to New York City to film the pilot episode, he quickly saw that the show wasn't right for him. "I'm not a gadgety chef," the TV host said of the experience (per "In Depth with Graham Bensinger"). "I don't have eight gadgets to do one job. I have a knife and a cutting board and a pair of tongs — I mean, that's [about all] I need." When Food Network called to tell Fieri the show had been greenlit, he declined the job, telling the president of the network he couldn't authentically promote gadgets he felt people didn't need.
Saying no to 'Gotta Get It' was far from the end for Fieri
Segments of the "Gotta Get It" pilot Guy Fieri filmed ultimately aired as specials, including "Gotta Get It: Gadgetmania" and "Gotta Get It: Sweet Gadgets," with Food Network personalities like Sunny Anderson coming onboard to host other episodes. The series was short-lived, logging just a handful of episodes, showing Fieri was right to trust his gut and hold out for something he could put his heart into.
That authenticity is one of the attributes that quickly made Fieri a viewer favorite on the competition show "Food Network Star," which he won in 2006 and was his first stint on Food Network. His prize included six episodes of a program called "Guy's Big Bite," marking his sink-or-swim opportunity to connect with viewers as the standalone star of a show. It turned out he had nothing to worry about in that department — viewer reception was excellent, on par with reactions the network had seen in the past with stars like Rachael Ray. It was after "Guy's Big Bite" debuted that the "Gotta Get It" opportunity came Fieri's way. Despite the warnings of potential consequences for turning it down, it seems Fieri was too bright a star for the network to close the door on.
After those initial episodes of "Guy's Big Bite" aired in the summer of 2006, the first episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" debuted in November 2006. In 2007, Food Network brought back "Guy's Big Bite" for a second season, giving Fieri two hit shows running simultaneously on the network — quite a feat for someone who, just the year before, had been told he would never work in television again.
Guy Fieri's continued success
While "Gotta Get It" didn't survive beyond eight episodes, "Guy's Big Bite" enjoyed 19 seasons spanning 11 years. "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" has had even greater success, marking 54 seasons and counting, as of 2026.
Guy Fieri has gone on to become not just a Food Network star but one of the network's most popular and recognizable faces. He won an Emmy Award in 2013 for his Food Network special "Guy's Family Reunion." In 2019, he became the third chef in history to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, preceded by fellow Food Network alums Wolfgang Puck and Bobby Flay. Fieri has filmed his hit shows around the world — he says Italy is the best country for fine dining, and Mexico is the best destination for affordable cuisine, incidentally.
He has also done very well in the culinary space outside of television, helming numerous successful restaurants and bringing various retail products to the market, including Food Republic's favorite store-bought barbecue sauce. The star also has his own line of cookware.
Of all his successes, Fieri especially prizes having a positive impact on other chefs. A couple whose restaurant appeared on "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives," for instance, approached him at a Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival to thank him for the boost the show gave their business. "They walked up and they said, 'Just want to let you know, you put all four of our kids through college,'" Fieri recounted (via USA Today). "If that's what I've had a chance to participate in," he added, "then for me as a person, as a chef, as a dad, as a member of society, I feel so fulfilled."