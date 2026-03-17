The Guy Fieri Food Network Show We Almost Had Before Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives

Before the world knew Guy Fieri as the Mayor of Flavortown and the host of long-running series "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" and other Food Network shows, the celeb chef was offered a different program called "Gotta Get It" that he turned down — a surprising choice for a relatively unknown, up-and-coming chef making his earliest forays into television. It was a move that would generally spell demise for a person's TV career, and Fieri, who didn't even have an agent back then, was warned by network execs that he would never work in the industry again if he walked away from the opportunity. It turned out to be a key decision for the celebrity chef because if he went forward with "Gotta Get It," there's a chance the beloved Triple D would've never made air.

The premise of "Gotta Get It" was showcasing rather off-the-wall culinary gadgets, like a grill/table hybrid that cooked food as you sat around it, a combination oven/fridge, and a ball you filled with ingredients and kicked around to make ice cream. Though Fieri traveled to New York City to film the pilot episode, he quickly saw that the show wasn't right for him. "I'm not a gadgety chef," the TV host said of the experience (per "In Depth with Graham Bensinger"). "I don't have eight gadgets to do one job. I have a knife and a cutting board and a pair of tongs — I mean, that's [about all] I need." When Food Network called to tell Fieri the show had been greenlit, he declined the job, telling the president of the network he couldn't authentically promote gadgets he felt people didn't need.