The Best Destination For Affordable Dining, According To Guy Fieri

While Italy may be the best country for fine dining according to Guy Fieri, the Mayor of Flavortown always has a place in his heart for more affordable options. In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Fieri said he believed that Mexico was the number one spot for low-cost eats.

While there are plenty of tastemakers on the Mexican food scene, there's an infinite number of mom and pop operations to delight the taste buds, all at the cost of just a few pesos. Fieri even found inspiration for a sparkling water flavor in Mexico after sampling some local mixed fruit sprinkled with Tajín, saying in his interview that, "you can taste the difference in the fruit in Mexico." Mexican food is famously inexpensive, not cheap, thanks to factors like labor availability, locally grown ingredients, and how interchangeable those ingredients are in so many different dishes. Combine that with a cultural emphasis on small operations, and you get dozens of vendors competing to provide the best flavor, at the best value, on the same block.

This is good news for any food tourists, since regional variations of everything from the moles of Oaxaca to the endless arguments about what makes proper al pastor give you infinite sampling options. To eat properly in places like Mexico City and other urban areas, feel free to grab a bite here and there at different establishments rather than sitting down for a full meal.