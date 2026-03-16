Skip Overnight Oats And Make A 3-Ingredient Oatmeal Breakfast Bar Instead

Overnight oats may be an easy recipe for a convenient breakfast, but converting them into a breakfast bar makes it a grab-and-go choice that keeps a satisfying texture for longer. Fortunately, switching the end result of your favorite recipe is easy and only requires about 15 minutes in a 350-degree Fahrenheit oven.

Overnight oats use a simple ratio of about one part grains to one part liquid. This is also true of breakfast bars, which need enough moisture and fat to bind your ingredients together. However, for bars, you want to substitute most of the milk, water, or yogurt with stickier substances like pureed fruits and other, more solid ingredients that don't need quite as much time to soak into the grains. Nut butters, in particular, are especially good choices because their flavors only deepen when exposed to dry heat. Still, even some mashed banana is a solid choice, being just thick enough to hold your bars' shapes while adding some nice, caramelized sugar taste.

The final, finishing ingredient is where you can get a bit creative. Dehydrated fruits, added nuts, or even some chocolate chips are all great, provided you chop them small enough. If you leave them too large, they'll be difficult to bite into and may not cook as thoroughly as your other choices. If you use high-moisture fruits like strawberries, just be sure to add a teaspoon of cornstarch per cup of fruit to ensure the moisture sets up properly and doesn't make your bars grow soggy.