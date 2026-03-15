The Law-Breaking Act You Never Want To See Your Bartender Commit

A trip out for drinks should always be a fun and carefree experience. But one of the biggest red flags at a cocktail bar is seeing your bartender combine two bottles of alcohol. This practice, known as "marrying bottles," can have entirely reasonable motivations, such as saving space and reducing wastage. However, regardless of the intention, it's illegal under federal regulation 27 CFR § 31.201. This provision bans adding any substance not contained in the original bottle. As this is a federal law, it's binding across the United States, and many state liquor laws also mirror this rule.

Although illegal, this practice often goes on behind the scenes. On Reddit, many bartenders have revealed firsthand that the practice is still commonplace within the industry. "I work at a nice place and we definitely marry like bottles even though it is against the law," one commenter admitted. "It's a workplace rule that we have to do it at the end of our shifts," another Redditor revealed. "I just make sure no customers see me do it."

While some bartenders are quick to argue that the rule is overkill, it does serve an important purpose. It primarily protects customers from fraud, as there's a big difference between top-shelf and call drinks, and it prevents bars from refilling premium liquor bottles with cheap or counterfeit alcohol. The rule also supports public health by reducing the risk of cross-contamination with allergens or from potentially contaminated batches.