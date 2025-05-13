The Actual Difference Between A Well, Call, And Top-Shelf Drink At The Bar

Gone are the days cheap drinks at a bar, especially if you're visiting a popular establishment or big city. However, knowing how to properly order your liquor and understand the quality of different alcohol offerings can help pinch a few pennies here and there. The words to know? Well, call, and top-shelf. Learning these few key words will not only improve your bar and cocktail ordering etiquette, but make for a better drinking experience overall.

Starting with the most obvious, top-shelf drinks are typically made with one of the highest quality liquors the bar has — thus raising the price. These can be a great splurge for a special occasion, particularly when taking shots, where the focus is on the liquor itself rather than a mixed drink. Some examples include Clase Azul tequila and Angel's Envy bourbon –and yes, these expensive bottles are most commonly stored on the highest shelves of the bar, hence the name.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, you have well drinks; these beverages use the cheapest types of liquor the bar has on hand. The name "well" is pulled from the same term that describes the area directly in front of the bartender, where ingredients are easily accessible. These are the bottles you'll see being used for most of the drinks people order, as they are convenient and the least expensive. Note that the quality won't be as good as top-shelf liquor, but there are quite a few brands of inexpensive tequilas or vodkas that are still worth buying. You'll also likely be served well alcohol by default, unless you specifically ask for something else.