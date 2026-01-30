The 6-Time James Beard Award Winning Chef That Swears By Cooking With His Microwave

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When you think of James Beard Award-winning chefs, images of meticulous prep and elevated technique may come to mind. While that may be what the kitchen looks like for six-time JBA winner David Chang at his Momofuku restaurants, when he's in his own home kitchen, he often prefers to keep meal-making short and simple by using the microwave. In fact, he has such a passion for it that he paired up with Priya Krishna to write the book "Cooking at Home: Or, How I Learned to Stop Worrying About Recipes (And Love My Microwave): A Cookbook."

Not only does Chang use the microwave regularly, but he also sings the praises of its usefulness. In an interview with Architectural Digest, Chang said, "The science and data are there to back up that the microwave cooks delicious food, is the healthiest way of cooking, and — despite popular opinion — is actually safe to cook in." To make it even safer and more convenient, he teamed up with Steph Chen, Chief of Staff at Meyer Corporation, to design and sell dishes explicitly meant for use in the microwave. The Anyday brand cookware is 100% plastic-free and incorporates knobs that allow for both ventilation while cooking as well as airtight storage.

While Chang puts the microwave to work to quickly heat vegetables and make mashed potatoes, he also uses it to cook proteins like salmon and steamed ginger-scallion fish. Full meals are on the menu, too, with dishes like kimchi jjigae, shrimp and grits, cacio e pepe, and tingly chicken.