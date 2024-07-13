Can And Should You Cook Fish In The Microwave?

It turns out your microwave is not just for nuking leftovers: You can also prepare a perfectly flaky fish fillet in this convenient appliance, and in a matter of minutes, to boot. As long as you're fine with a potential lingering smell in your kitchen, you can and should cook fish in the microwave.

There are a few benefits to using the microwave for fish. Not only is it faster than most other methods, but you can get away with using no cooking fat. The microwave is a wet heat cooking method, as opposed to a dry heat method like an oven. The appliance works by making water molecules inside food furiously vibrate, creating friction and heat. Since fish contains plenty of water (and you can even add extra liquid for flavor), those the electromagnetic waves essentially steam the fish, eliminating the need for fat to transfer heat to the flesh and prevent sticking.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), fish may even retain more nutrients when cooked in the microwave. Microwaves generally operate at a lower temperature than an oven or stovetop, which could keep more of the fish's omega-3 fatty acids intact. With a faster cook time, potential health benefits, and less dishes to dirty, cooking fish in the microwave is a super easy option for getting dinner on the table.