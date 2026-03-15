Make Costco's Fried Pickles Even Better With This Customer Trick
Fans of fried pickles will agree: The simple food delights in complex ways. A high-quality batch tastes crunchy on the outside with a delectably moist interior. The flavor is bright yet not bracing, with an acidity that cuts through the fat, yet doesn't make the mouth pucker. Consumed by the slice, it's a mouth-watering experience, especially whenever every element is balanced.
Thankfully, you can access such gourmet appeal with a trip to Costco, which sells a handy frozen 40-ounce package of Vlasic Crispy Fried Pickles. Quick and easy to air fry, customers generally like the product — so long as you employ one trick: lengthen the cooking time. While the box instructs seven to nine minutes in an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, Costco shoppers report far tastier results with extended baking.
"I recommend doubling the air fryer time for a crunchier texture. They were great once we got them well done," wrote one Reddit user, while another commenter stated the fried pickles tasted significantly better after only three extra minutes. The crispy bite is a foundational part of fried pickle magic, so add the dish to the list of foods you should cook in your air fryer, extra duration considered.
Dress up Costco's fried pickles with further accompaniments
A plate of fried pickle slices certainly hits the spot, but consider snagging some fun accompaniments while shopping at Costco, too. You can grab containers of trusty condiments like ranch, ketchup, and well-reviewed store-bought barbecue sauce, perfect for dipping those now crispy slices. If you go the ranch route — an especially well-liked fried pickle accompaniment – dress up the sauce with additions like bacon bits, a spicy hot sauce, or fresh herbs such as parsley or dill. For another way to integrate spice and sugar, you can even coat the bites in hot honey.
Don't forget that Costco's fried pickles can serve a supplementary role in other dishes, too. Add them as an extra crispy garnish to a burger. Load the pickles onto a chicken sandwich or even a grilled cheese, using bread made from scratch at Costco's bakery. Feeling like really pushing the boundary? Use the food in a fried pickle pizza. With so many better ways to enjoy Costco's fried pickles, the initially soft composition will turn long forgotten.