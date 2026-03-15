Make Costco's Fried Pickles Even Better With This Customer Trick

Fans of fried pickles will agree: The simple food delights in complex ways. A high-quality batch tastes crunchy on the outside with a delectably moist interior. The flavor is bright yet not bracing, with an acidity that cuts through the fat, yet doesn't make the mouth pucker. Consumed by the slice, it's a mouth-watering experience, especially whenever every element is balanced.

Thankfully, you can access such gourmet appeal with a trip to Costco, which sells a handy frozen 40-ounce package of Vlasic Crispy Fried Pickles. Quick and easy to air fry, customers generally like the product — so long as you employ one trick: lengthen the cooking time. While the box instructs seven to nine minutes in an air fryer set to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, Costco shoppers report far tastier results with extended baking.

"I recommend doubling the air fryer time for a crunchier texture. They were great once we got them well done," wrote one Reddit user, while another commenter stated the fried pickles tasted significantly better after only three extra minutes. The crispy bite is a foundational part of fried pickle magic, so add the dish to the list of foods you should cook in your air fryer, extra duration considered.