Sam's Club Has The Solution For Easier Dinner Clean-Up Under $20

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Whether you're feeding a family or just looking to clean up after an elaborate, one-person meal, hauling all your dishes to the sink doesn't have to require multiple trips. For under $20, you can get your own Cambro bus tub from Sam's Club, an indispensable tool for managing kitchen mess.

As a restaurant supply brand, Cambro is no joke, producing affordable, straightforward plastics you can find in just about any food service business. Its bus tubs make everything easier, from hauling in the dishes from an outdoor dining party or just acting on Julia Child's simple tip of soaking everything before you wash it. Bus tubs are great for stacking in delicate dishware, so you don't have to worry about juggling them from one place to another. Still, they're just as good for tossing in handfuls of flatware or as a conveniently portable bucket for carrying trash.

A good bus tub should be durable above all else, which makes them all the more valuable. Dishwasher-safe and strong enough to stand getting hosed down with soap in the yard, they're easy to clean, difficult to abuse, and a versatile tool when you're looking to make cleanup more convenient. Provided you store them somewhere they won't get scratched, you should be able to maintain your perfect clean-up tool for years — if not decades.