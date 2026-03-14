Virginia Restaurants Must Follow This Unusual Alcohol Law

Drinking booze alongside a meal has been a part of American culture for centuries. Yet although an engrained practice nationwide, it's all too easy to forget that states – not the federal government – take the lead on legalities of imbibing. Such regional regulation creates a wide array of laws, which can drastically impact the customer experience — sometimes in unusual ways.

For example, stop by any restaurant in Virginia, and food plus non-alcoholic drink transactions must comprise at least 45% of sales. Enforced for businesses with mixed beverage licenses, this essentially applies to eateries big or small that sell cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits to accompany food. Intriguingly, Virginia only hands out on-premise beer and wine licenses, not for spirits, meaning even traditional bars must operate as restaurants. Currently, beer and wine don't count towards the sales tally.

Subsequently, how businesses choose to attain such a ratio varies. For one, the state government mandates the constant sale of food amidst opening hours; so no tipple sans snack. Given that the typical American full-service restaurant generates 21% of total sales from alcohol, per 2023 data from the National Restaurant Association, food focused establishments don't struggle. Yet, as the ratio applies universally to restaurants of all sizes and styles, others must turn creative. For instance, a whiskey-focused business, small drinking-centric Japanese izakaya restaurant, or Virginia cocktail bar need to employ savvy strategies, or else the concept simply won't survive in the state. Some adjust prices, market food-focused happy hours, or cut-off drinkers to attain the ideal mix.