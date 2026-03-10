The DC Tavern That's Known For Its Political Tales
Washington, D.C., is essentially a company town that revolves around government and politics, and the people who work in both help keep the city's restaurants and bars humming. One historic tavern in the tony Georgetown neighborhood has hosted big-name politicos, government officials, and celebrities over its nearly century-long existence. The famous political figures who spent time in Martin's Tavern include every president from Harry S. Truman to George W. Bush, as well as Joe Biden.
The tavern was founded by former Major League Baseball player William Gloyd "Billy" Martin and his father in 1933 and remains in the family, owned today by fourth-generation descendant Billy A. Martin, Jr. It played a role in historic events from early on: Figures in Franklin D. Roosevelt's administration worked on formulating New Deal programs at the tavern during the Great Depression, and the head of the World War II-era Office of Strategic Services held meetings of the CIA forerunner there. Supreme Court justices discussed their landmark 1954 Brown v. Board of Education decision in one of the booths, and Bill Clinton's Secretary of State Madeleine Albright considered it an "extension of her living room" (per Martin's).
Most famously, then-Senator John F. Kennedy proposed to Jacqueline Bouvier in Booth No. 3 on June 24, 1953. The commemorative plaque at the "Proposal Booth" is one of several indicating where the presidents sat, like Truman's No. 6, Lyndon B. Johnson's No. 24, and Nixon's No. 2, where he'd tuck into his favorite meatloaf. There's also a plaque at No. 1, dubbed the "Rumble Seat," saying it's where JFK wrote his inaugural address.
A look at the atmosphere and food at Martin's Tavern
Patrons at Martin's Tavern enjoy American fare in cozy surroundings that maintain many of the original features, including the wood paneling on the walls, the bar's wood top with Tiffany lamps hanging over it, and the old-school wooden booths. There's also a back room called the Dugout, where baseball stars like Mickey Mantle, Ty Cobb, and Yogi Berra used to gather when they came to the tavern. A combination brunch/lunch menu and dinner are served every day.
Some of the menu favorites include the French onion soup, beef chili, cheesy Welsh rarebit, and The Tavern Treat, which is sauteed lump crab meat and mushrooms on a toasted English muffin topped with hollandaise sauce. Some other notable items are the made-to-order oyster stew, crab cakes that have used the Martin family's Maryland-style recipe since the 1930s, and the Martin's Delight version of Kentucky's iconic hot brown sandwich. Among the brunch dishes are challah bread French toast and Little Bit of Chicken Fried, fried chicken on a biscuit topped with fried egg, sharp cheddar, sausage gravy, candy onions, bacon bits, and hot honey.
The tavern serves a range of cocktails, wine, and beer. There are also several Champagnes, which run as high as $750 for a bottle, kept in stock perhaps for the biggest political celebrations.